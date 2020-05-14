A man of honour, Dr. Sands set up as fall guy

In photo at left is Minister of Tourism and Aviation, Dionisio D’Aguilar, who said he will not resign and at right is Dr. Duane Sands, former Minister of Health, who resigned.

COMMENTARY

BY FRED STURRUP

FN GENERAL MANAGER/MANAGING EDITOR

Dr. Duane Sands knows about following convention. He is prepared to bite the bullet and pay the price for operating outside of regulations.

When he took responsibility for being party to a breach of the National Emergency Orders, when a plane delivered passengers to the Lynden Pindling International Airport two weeks ago, with protocols not followed, Dr. Sands resigned his position as Minister of Health.

His resignation was accepted by Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis, who, had already informed the nation that a breach had occurred. As it turned out, based on the structure of our Central Administration, headed by the prime minister, Dr. Sands was not the only one guilty of a breach of the Emergency Orders.

The view here is that there are those, responsible for a breach, much more significant than that of Dr. Sands.

What about the Minister of Aviation, and his Civil Aviation Department hierarchy?

The plane could not land without permission from the Civil Aviation Department. It follows that the director of the department, or whoever was the officer in charge, would have deferred to the Minister of Aviation, Dionisio D’Aguilar.

In keeping with air traffic regulations, the Civil Aviation Department, I think, would have needed full information of the flight, passenger count and plane content, before granting landing permission.

Dr. Sands seemed to be in the dark about the number of passengers. When he took responsibility for the entry, the good doctor said he gave permission for two. Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis, later, said that there were actually six passengers. Clearly, Dr. Sands seemed the scapegoat.

Yet, he understood his wrongdoing, took responsibility, followed convention, and, resigned. On the other hand, D’Aguilar has been quoted as not indicating any intent, at all, to resign.

Does he understand convention?

Is it, that, he just defying convention?

Well, his credibility is in question. There is also the case of Bahamasair reportedly allowing a non-manifested passenger to board the repatriation flight out of Florida last Friday. How about a statement in that regard Minister D’Aguilar?

Don’t you, as Aviation Minister have responsibility for Bahamasair?

What’s going on in Prime Minister Dr. Minnis’ Cabinet?

Sands is gone because of a breach of the Emergency Orders, and, others are allowed to stay in place? This situation is confusing, frustrating and disappointing.

Hail Dr. Sands, though!

He’s an honourable man who understands convention. He was a real good government minister, always available by telephone, prepared to answer questions regarding his portfolio, rather than duck related issues. Around the nation, he is respected for the honourable course he took.

Hail Dr. Sands!