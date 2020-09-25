Three males, one female charged with gun, ammunition possession

CHARGED – Pictured from left are Drexton Belony, Petra Thompson and Lloyd Mader, who were all hauled before the Freeport Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday (September 22), answering to possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition charges. Missing from photo is Mithu Smith. (PHOTOS: SHAYNE STUBBS)

Twenty-seven-year-old Drexton Belony; 28-year-old Lloyd Mader; 31-year-old Petra Thompson and 37-year-old Mithu Smith were all hauled before the Freeport Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday (September 22), answering to possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

The three males and one female appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Debbye Ferguson in court #1.

Belony, dressed in a light blue Nike T-shirt, white jacket and light blue jeans; Mader, clad in a black shirt and khaki pants; Thompson, dressed in a grey jacket, blue jeans and white tennis; and Smith, clad in red shirt, were all escorted into the Garnet Levarity Justice Center, under police guard to answer to the charges.

The four pleaded not guilty to the offences and were remanded all to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until December 9, when they are expected to return to court for trial.

The charges stemmed from reports to the Police on Friday, September 18, when shortly before 9:00 p.m. a team of officers, while acting on information, proceeded to the Taino Beach area.

When the officers arrived, they reportedly discovered a gold Chevrolet Cobalt, in the parking lot. Upon search of the vehicle, a black .9mm pistol with six rounds of ammunition was discovered. At that time, arrests took place.

In other court news, on Wednesday, September 23 another Grand Bahamian male was hauled before the courts to answer to similar charges.

Clad in a beige polo shirt and gray sweatpants, 40-year-old Anibar Ferdinand was also arraigned before Deputy Chief Magistrate Debby Ferguson in court #1.

Ferdinand was charged with possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition.

Ferdinand pleaded not guilty. However, due to the serious nature of the charges, he was denied bail in the Magistrate’s Court. Subsequently, he was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

He is expected to return to court on January 25, 2021 for trial.

According to reports, shortly before 7:00 p.m. on Monday, September 21 officers of the Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) arrested Ferdinand, while they were on mobile patrol on Oleander Street.

At the time, Ferdinand was allegedly found in possession of a black Smith & Wesson pistol with 17 .9mm hollow tip rounds of ammunition.