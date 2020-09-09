Three males face firearm charges

HEADED TO COURT – Thirty-two-year-old Samiko Rigby (center) of Eight Mile Rock, who was arrested for unlawfully discharging an illegal firearm in public, was hauled before the court Tuesday (September 8) morning. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

A 32-year-old man of Eight Mile Rock, who was arrested for unlawfully discharging an illegal firearm in public, was hauled before the court Tuesday (September 8) morning.

Samiko Rigby, clad in a light blue polo shirt, stone washed ripped jeans and slippers, hung his head to avoid the camera, while being escorted to court to answer several charges levied against him.

Appearing before Deputy Chief Magistrate Debbye Ferguson in Freeport Magistrate’s court #1, Rigby heard that he was charged with one count of Wanton Discharge of a Firearm on Saturday, September 5, in the City of Freeport.

Questioned whether he pleaded guilty or not, the defendant responded with a not guilty plea.

He was also charged with two counts of Assaulting a Police Officer on the same date, place and time; one count of Resisting Arrest and one count of Disorderly Behavior.

Rigby pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

As it relates to the Wanton Discharging of a Firearm, the prosecution objected to bail as Rigby was reportedly linked to similar charges in the Eight Mile Rock Magistrate’s Court back in 2018.

However, the prosecution had no objection to bail regarding the remaining charges.

Subsequently, Rigby was granted $2,000.00 cash bail for Discharging a Firearm and for the latter charges – $500.00 bail each for the two counts of Assaulting an Officer; $200.00 for Resisting Arrest; and $300.00 for Disorderly Behavior. The bail amount totaled $1,500.00, requiring two sureties.

Rigby’s matters were adjourned until November 23, 2020.

Meanwhile, Antonio Johnson, 29, and Alfred Harris, 20, were also arraigned before Deputy Chief Magistrate Debbye Ferguson on Tuesday.

The two, being concerned together or acting alone, were charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Ferguson asked the men whether they plead guilty or not guilty. They both said, “not guilty.”

They were further questioned by Ferguson whether they chose to have the trial heard before the Magistrate’s Court or opted to have the matter heard in the Supreme Court before a judge and jury.

Both men requested that their trial be heard in the Magistrate’s Court.

Bail was denied and the matters were adjourned to November 11 for trial.