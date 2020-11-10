Three in possession of imitation firearm

Officers of the Predator Unit arrested three males after they were found in possession of an imitation firearm.

According to reports, on Saturday, November 7 shortly after 3:00 p.m., officers of the unit, acting on information, stopped and searched a black Ford Fusion truck with three male occupants.

The driver of the truck attempted to escape and in doing so, tossed an object from his waist that was recovered by officers.

The object was recovered and found to be a BB pellet pistol.

All passengers were arrested and taken into police custody.

In the second incident officers of the Predator Unit, shortly after 12:00 midday, acting on information, proceeded to Hepburn Town, near Lovers Beach and discovered eight .223 rounds of ammunition.

No arrest was made in this matter.

The third incident, reports revealed that officers of the Southwestern Division, on the same date, shortly after 6:00 p.m., acting on information, proceeded to the Community Park in Sunset High, where a search ensued near the bleachers and officers recovered a quantity of dangerous drugs and ammunitions.

All items were handed over to the Drug Enforcement Unit and the Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation.

Meanwhile, another illegal firearm and some ammunition were taken off the streets of Grand Bahama.

Reports are that on Tuesday, November 10 shortly before 7:00 a.m. a team of officers, while armed with a search warrant, went to a residence off East Sunrise Highway, where they searched and discovered a black .45 pistol with nine rounds of ammunition.

The male occupant was arrested and taken into police custody

Investigations continue in all of these matters.