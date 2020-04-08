Three GB hotels remain open, and with guests

STILL OPEN – Three of Grand Bahama’s seven hotels/resorts are still open with guests, while the remaining four have closed their doors to guests and walk-ins, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While management of the three did not share an exact occupancy count, Bell Channel Resort, Pelican Bay Hotel and Marina and Royal Islander Hotel all confirmed that they are open, accommodating guests, who were on property prior to the border closure and the Emergency Order curfew.

Castaways Resort, this daily learned, is closed to guests, with only security and managerial staff on premises. The Grand Lucayan Resort has reported that there are no guests on property at this time.

The phones just kept ringing when The Freeport News called Island Seas Resort and Viva Club Fortuna.

During his address in the House of Assembly (HOA) on Monday, April 6, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis announced a second complete nationwide lockdown, beginning Wednesday, April 8, to Tuesday, April 14.

He added that all services are prohibited with the exception of a few essential personnel and hotels with guests.

The prime minister said that implementing such drastic measures are paramount, in order to prevent the continuous spread of COVID-19 in country.

“I must advise this House and the Bahamian people that due to the fact that there are asymptomatic carriers of the virus, and based upon medical advice, the competent authority may impose further, sometimes longer, lockdown periods over the coming weeks.

“This may require the extension of the proclamation and associated documents. As of Wednesday, April 8, starting at 9:00 p.m., a complete lockdown will, again, be implemented and will end at 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 14.

“At the end of that lockdown period, the 24-hour curfew will again resume. A shutdown will occur each weekend beginning 9:00 p.m. on Fridays and ending 5:00 a.m. on Mondays,” said the prime minister.

“During this shutdown, all services are prohibited, with the exception as follows:

• all hospitals in The Bahamas,

• the Royal Bahamas Defence Force,

• the Royal Bahamas Police Force,

• the media,

• security services,

• hotels with guests

• emergency units of core publicly and privately owned public utilities, namely, electricity, water, telecommunications,

• and a strictly limited number of exempted undertakings, such as domestic and international import/export trade.

“The Lockdown means you may not leave the confines of your property, for any reason, unless there is an emergency or unless you are working in an entity which will be specifically named, or identified by the function being performed, in the Lockdown Order,” said Dr. Minnis.