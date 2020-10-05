Three GB females charged with fraud

FRAUD CHARGES – Three Grand Bahamian females – 24-year old Raven Mavis Thompson (pictured standing right in photo at left), 24; Shenika Coburn (pictured left, in photo at left), 32, and Cassinel Oliver (pictured in photo at right), 32, were arraigned before Deputy Chief Magistrate Debbye Ferguson in Freeport Magistrate’s court #1 Friday (October 2) morning. They accused of a number of fraud related matters, involving bail, which was granted by the Supreme Court for Petra Thompson on Tuesday, September 22. (PHOTOS: SHAYNE STUBBS)

Three Grand Bahamian females – 24-year old Raven Mavis Thompson, 24; Cassinel Oliver, 32, and Shenika Coburn, 32, were arraigned before Deputy Chief Magistrate Debbye Ferguson in Freeport Magistrate’s court #1 Friday (October 2) morning.

They accused of a number of fraud related matters, involving bail, which was granted by the Supreme Court for Petra Thompson on Tuesday, September 22.

Clad in a blue hooded sweater; blue, black and white pants and pink and white slippers Oliver was charged with the following: Two counts of Forgery; Possession of a false document; Uttering a false document; Abatement to fraud by false pretenses; Conspiracy to possess a false document; Conspiracy to utter a false document; and Conspiracy to fraud by false pretenses.

Oliver pleaded not guilty to all counts and elected for all of her matters to be heard before the Magistrate’s Court.

Coburn, dressed in a black shirt, red jacket, blue jeans and red tennis; along with Thompson, who was dressed in a black jacket, blue jeans and black slipper, were both arraigned before Ferguson.

Ferguson informed the duo that they, individually or being concerned together, with the intent to deceive were charged with possession of and uttering a false document, a signed job letter bearing the names Shenika Coburn and Raven Thompson, knowing the same to be false or not to be genuine.

The duo allegedly committed the offence on September 22, in Freeport.

Both women were questioned by Ferguson whether they understood the charges before them, to which they both responded: “Yes, ma’am.”

Ferguson further questioned them on which court they opted to continue the hearing. They both requested the matter be heard in the Magistrate’s Court.

They each pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Also charged with fraud by false pretenses, the women were informed by Magistrate Ferguson that is was alleged that they, acting alone or concerned together on September 22 with intent to deceive, did provide false information to the Supreme Court registry, purporting that they were both sales agents at a local sportswear establishment located Downtown Freeport.

The false information was allegedly used in order to obtain bail for Petra Thompson, by means of false pretenses.

Coburn and Thompson were also charged along with Oliver, with Conspiracy to possess false documents, Conspiracy to utter a false document and Conspiracy to fraud by false pretenses.

Ferguson informed the trio: “It is alleged that you ­– Coburn, Thompson and Oliver – or the three of you together conspired with intent to deceive and had in your possession a certain false document to which, a signed job letter bearing the names Shenika Coburn and Raven Thompson and knowing the same not to be genuine.”

Questioned whether they were guilty or not, the trio entered a not guilty plea and again, elected to have the matters levied against them heard in the Magistrate’s Court.

Bail was denied at the Magistrate’s Court on all charges, however, the women were informed that they may apply for bail through the Supreme Court.

The women were subsequently remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services in the capital.

All matters were adjourned until February 15, 2021 for trial.

On September 22 Petra Thompson, 31, was also arraigned before Deputy Chief Magistrate Debbye Ferguson in court #1.

She and three males were charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

At the time of the arraignment, all four pleaded not guilty to the serious offences. Ferguson remanded them to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until December 9, when they are expected to return to court for trial.

It was unclear if Thompson’s Supreme Court bail was granted prior to the arrest of Coburn, Oliver and Raven Mavis Thompson.