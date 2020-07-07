Three die in two-car collision

DEADLY CRASH – Three people – two males and a female – died in a two-car collision, late Monday (July 6) evening at the junction of Queen’s Highway and Windsor Drive, Bootle Bay, West End. Traffic police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the deadly crash.

A horrific two car collision resulted in the death of three Grand Bahamians shortly after 9:00 p.m. Monday (July 6) evening.

The victims, all under the age of 40, succumbed to injuries at the tragic scene. While there has been no official identification by authorities, the victims are believed to be Marciano Morley, Roderick Pinder and Shenelle Curtis.

According to Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) officials, police were called to the junction of Queen’s Highway and Windsor Drive, Bootle Bay, West End, where they discovered that a traffic accident occurred.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, a 2007 black Mazda Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) with two occupants, and a champagne colored 2006 Chevy Cavalier, the driver of which was the lone occupant.

“Both vehicles sustained serious damages as a result of the collision. All three occupants of both vehicles, ages 23, 29 and 39, succumbed to their injuries on scene,” confirmed police officials.

Shortly following the fatalities, news of the incident made its rounds on social media, with many of the posts depicting photographs of the mangled wreckage and others describing the trio as kindhearted, one of a kind individuals.

Police are actively investigating the matter and sent out a plea to the general public to drive within the speed limit, always wear seat belt and to always, drive with due care and attention.

These latest fatalities come just under two months of the island’s last traffic death for the year which, ironically, also occurred on Queen’s Highway in the Western District.

On May 12, Ednamae Emmanuel, 77, a resident of Barnette Avenue, Holmes Rock was killed instantly when she was ejected from her silver Pontiac G6 vehicle.

Two other vehicles were involved in the incident; one driver walked away without an injury, and one was hospitalized.

According to this daily’s records, the latest fatalities on the bring this year’s count to four.

The last triple traffic fatalities to occur on the street of Grand Bahama occurred back on August 7, 2017, when three visitors to the island were killed.

The self-drive (SD) Nissan Tida, occupied by the visitors, collided with a 2006 GMC truck on East Sunrise Highway and Gedney Drive, in the vicinity of the Chesapeake Subdivision.

They all died at the scene.