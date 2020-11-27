Thompson: ‘We respect Turnquest’s decision’

Pictured are FNM National Vice Chairman, David Thompson (left) and former Deputy Prime Minister K. Peter Turnquest (right), former Minister of Finance. (PHOTOS: TFN FILES)

Following the announcement of K. Peter Turnquest’s resignation as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance on Wednesday, November 26, amid allegations outlined in a Writ in the Supreme Court, Commercial Division, this daily spoke exclusively with David Thompson, National Vice Chairman, Free National Movement (FNM) and Chairman, Grand Bahama FNM Council, regarding the East Grand Bahama Member of Parliament’s decision.

Thompson said that he respected Turnquest’s decision to resign and that such a decision falls in line with the political party’s philosophies.

“I respect that allegations were made against Mr. Turnquest in a recent Supreme Court case, and, following long-standing conventions of our Westminster Parliamentary system, he resigned from the Bahamas Cabinet. We respect his decision to abide by the conventions of our system of governance here in The Bahamas.

“We believe former Deputy Prime Minister Turnquest has done the morally right thing and he is to be commended. We salute his commitment to the values of public service which continues as he seeks to represent East Grand Bahama through the rest of his Parliamentary term,” Thompson said.

He continued by thanking Turquest for his service to both people and country in his former capacity, noting that former cabinet minister contributed significantly to the nation in extremely unprecedented times and circumstances.

“On behalf of the FNM in Grand Bahama, I thank Mr. Turnquest for his devoted service to our country in Bahamas Cabinet, over the past three and a half years.

“When the FNM came to power we were in a critical fiscal transition and as Minister of Finance, Mr. Turnquest worked extremely hard and diligently to help to restore the country’s finances. The job he did was commendable during his time in office. The problems faced included when Hurricane Dorian struck Grand Bahama and Abaco back in September 2019. That virtually devastated his constituency of East End, Grand Bahama and was the worst storm to hit The Bahamas with terrible consequences.

“He led the effort to provide funding for thousands of Bahamians to receive assistance, which was critical to their survival, and to help to begin to restore their lives.

“Just as we in The Bahamas were making progress from Hurricane Dorian, along came the COVID-19 pandemic, which is the worst health and economic crisis, not only in Bahamian history, but in the history of the world.

“Mr. Turnquest, as the finance minister helped to coordinate the Minnis Administration response to the crisis. I note our prime minister (Dr. Hubert Minnis) commended him on this,” said Thompson.

Thompson opined also that as a result of Turnquest’s work, the Minnis Administration was able to provide Bahamians in need with records amount of NIB benefits, food assistance, tax benefits, credits and grants for businesses.

These efforts continue to date, helping Bahamians to make it through the tough times health wise and economically, he said.

As Turnquest’s resignation from his ministerial duties comes mere months following former Health Minister, Dr. Duane Sands’ resignation, Thompson was questioned as to what the developments mean for the FNM party moving forward.

“Firstly, we need to understand that the FNM party has a philosophy which is built on transparency, which directs how we react in certain circumstances, in ways that are lawful, constitutional and in obedience with the conventions of our Westminster system. As a result of that, Dr. Duane Sands gave in his resignation as Minister of Health, living steadfast to the FNM and to our philosophy. The same thing must be said of Peter Turnquest, who remains steadfast to the party and as well its philosophy.”

Thompson continued: “The FNM party as such, is showing its resilience and will navigate the difficult health and economic crisis that affects the world. We expect however, to come through this. We expect that soon we will be where tourism is returning, where job creation is going to grow and people are going to see where lives improve substantially as the crisis abates and as vaccines come on the scene. This will allow for The United States, Canada and all of those countries from which we get our tourists, to return to visiting The Bahamas. It still is truly better in The Bahamas.

“We in the FNM party are looking forward to continuing to work to make the lives of Bahamians better everywhere. We believe that we are the party with the right philosophy. We have a plan to ensure that all Bahamians benefit as we improve our economy and as we preserve our health,” added Thompson.

He was further questioned regrading who he believes should assume the position as minister of finance.

He responded: “It is truly my belief, and this is my personal belief, that the minister best able to deal with finance at this time, going through these crises, would be the prime minister of our country, who, as you know, has not taken on any specific ministry previously, except temporarily. He has temporarily taken on the Ministry of Finance now.

“My suggestion is that he continue to act as Minister of Finance because his office, that of prime minister, is able to marshal all the resources of all of the government ministries and agencies, to have a command, knowledge and plan for our country fiscally going forward. I hope that if someone else is appointed, that they would do as good a job as Peter Turnquest did. However, in the meantime, I believe we should support the prime minister in his acting capacity as the Minister for Finance,” concluded Thompson.