Thompson touts employment hike with repairing of schools

Jobs and more jobs are on the horizon for Grand Bahamians, according to Minister of State for Grand Bahama in the Office of the Prime, Senator J. Kwasi Thompson.

“Today, I want to say three words … Jobs, jobs, jobs. That has been the focus of the Office of the Prime Minister particularly in Grand Bahama, because of what this represents,” Thompson said Thursday (June 11), following the $4.5 million contract awarded for Grand Bahama school repairs.

“Minister Iram Lewis (Minister of State for Disaster Preparedness, Reconstruction and Management), emphasized the impact of the over $4 million worth of contracts for Grand Bahama.

“It is absolutely necessary that post-Dorian and, while we come out of this COVID experience, that we continue the effort to rebuild the economy of Grand Bahama. These contracts could not come at a better time for us here on Grand Bahama. I am informed that as a result of the contracts being signed here today, that they can employ in excess of 150 Grand Bahamians, immediately, to continue to progress the work at these schools,” said Thompson.

Noting that the construction industry is beginning to move in Grand Bahama, Thompson said that there is tremendous opportunity in the construction industry.

“We see, presently, that the hospital (Rand Memorial Hospital) remains under renovation. There are probably about 100 workers who are presently on the site of the hospital, with a number of contractors proceeding with the renovation of the hospital.

“They are doing complete work of the major areas of the hospital. They are also moving ahead with the completion of the cafeteria, adding a wing, which will be the infectious disease wing, that will house, God forbid, additional COVID patients. However, it will be there in the event there is a necessity,” he added.

As for the ongoing capital works projects on the island, the minister said the following: “We also will see the completion of the Fishing Hole Road Bridge. Workers are presently completing that work, and we expect that the bridge will be opened in a matter of days. But there is work continuing and being finalized with respect to the Fishing Hole Road as well.

“We also expect that the school in the western area, Holmes Rock Junior High School, work will continue to progress with that.

“We also expect that in East End, there will be significant development and rebuilding to the government buildings that were destroyed as a result of Hurricane Dorian. We expect construction to also proceed with respect to that as well,” said Thompson.

In terms of the Heads of Agreement signing between Lucayan Renewal Holdings Limited, the ITM Group and Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines, for the purchase of the Grand Lucayan Resort and the development of a cruise port back in March, Thompson had encouraging words.

“We have had some recent conversations with the developers of the hotel (Grand Lucayan Resort) and new cruise port project, the ITM Group and Royal Caribbean.

“We are very pleased that they have re-affirmed their commitment to move ahead with the hotel development project and the cruise port development project. Obviously, because of COVID, there are some adjustments that they have made to their timelines, and we expect that very shortly, they will begin the process of the redevelopment of the hotel and begin the process of committing environmental assessments with respect to the new cruise port.

“We expect that within this budget year, that they will begin the renovations and construction work at the hotel.”

“As you can see there is going to be a significant amount of construction work that is done and that does not even include the Small Home Repair Program where, at present, over 700 Grand Bahamians have been able to benefit from. That will continue throughout this year. We hope that it will also intensify throughout this year.”

According to the minister, Grand Bahamians can look forward to a very active (remainder of the) year, particularly with respect to the construction industry.

“We will continue to do our part to ensure that we press for the continual rebuilding of Grand Bahama,” he added. “The message of today is not just the rebuilding, not just the preparation of hurricane shelters, but jobs, jobs, jobs.”