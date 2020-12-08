Thompson to focus on GB recovery

MOVING FORWARD – Moving forward following the resignation of former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, K. Peter Turnquest, the nation’s leader, Dr. Hubert Minnis (left), appointed Minister of Works Desmond Bannister (center) as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Grand Bahamas, Senator J. Kwasi Thompson (right), as Minister of State for Finance. Dr. Minnis will continue to oversee the portfolio of Minister of Finance. (PHOTOS: TFN FILES)

As the new Minister of State for Finance, Sen. J. Kwasi Thompson has been asked to focus on Grand Bahama’s recovery.

So, said Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis on Sunday (December 6), during his COVID-19 national address.

Dr. Minnis disclosed also, his intent to continue to serve as Minister of Finance for the remainder of the term.

The nation’s leader was sworn-in as the Finance Minister following East Grand Bahama’s Member of Parliament K. Peter Turnquest’s resignation on November 25.

Additionally, Minnis announced that Minister of Works and Member of Parliament for Carmichael, Desmond Bannister will be appointed Deputy Prime Minister.

“To help advance these economic goals and to boost jobs, for the remainder of this term, I will continue to serve as the Minister of Finance. The Hon. Desmond Bannister, the Minister of Works, will become Deputy Prime Minister.

“Because of his portfolio, which includes capital works and infrastructure, and because of his experience and good counsel, he will be a part of the economic team.

“A part of this team will be Senator, the Hon. Kwasi Thompson, who will be the Minister of State for Finance.

“Over the past nearly four years he has been Minister of State for Grand Bahama and has promoted digital technology and training,” said the PM.

“As Minister of State for Finance, I have asked him to focus on the economic needs and recovery of Grand Bahama, Family Island development and the ongoing digital transformation of The Bahamas and the Government,” added Minnis.

He furthered that at special advisor will be appointed within the Office of the Prime Minister, who will assist with the recommendations outlined by the Economic Recovery Committee with particular emphasis on the ease of doing business within the country.

“This new special advisor is Mr. Nathaniel Beneby, Jr. Mr. Beneby was the first Bahamian to be appointed Managing Director, and Chairman of the Board of RBC Royal Bank (Bahamas) Ltd.

“He has longstanding experience in banking and has served on a number of public and private boards. He has many decades of experience. His core assignment is to help turn recommendations into action.

“Also, on this team, will be the Financial Secretary Marlon Johnson and Mr. Kenneth Kerr, both of whom co-chaired the Economic Recovery Committee. The public private collaboration they demonstrated as Co- chairs, reflects the Government’s commitment to public-private partnerships which will be vital in restoring our economic health and in creating jobs.”

Former Governor of the Central Bank, economist Wendy Craigg will also be a part of the special advisory team.

“She has served as an economic advisor in the Ministry of Finance since May 2016. I will rely on her experience, advice and counsel.

“My economic and financial team will meet regularly to help chart and guide our economic recovery. We will augment this team as necessary with individuals and expertise from across the economy, including various members from the Economic Recovery Committee, such as:

• Mr. John Delaney, Chair of the Economic Advisory Committee;

• Ms. Christina Rolle, Executive Director of the Securities Commission, who worked in the private sector for more than 20 years and has extensive experience in the financial services sector;

• Mr. Patrick Ward, who has longstanding experience in business and the insurance industry; and noted businessman, Mr. Franklyn Butler.

Just as I assembled a team of wide expertise and talent to combat the health aspects of the pandemic, I will continue to do the same to get Bahamians back to work as quickly as possible.

This economy will recover. More jobs are on the way. In some of our meetings, I will specifically invite small business owners, and entrepreneurs in their 20s, 30s and 40s to offer specific and concrete suggestions on what they and their colleagues need to boost their businesses.

“Our economic recovery will require collaboration, creativity and boldness of spirit in order to imagine and to build a new 21st Century economy post-COVID-19.

“I continue to ask for your ideas and suggestions as we move forward to build a better future,” said Minnis.

Meanwhile, Thompson issued the following statement after his appointment was announced.

“I am humbled to be chosen by the Most Honorable Prime Minister Hubert A. Minnis to assume my role at the Ministry of Finance as Minister of State. I do so at a time of great domestic and global turmoil because of Hurricane Dorian and the coronavirus pandemic. I remain grateful to God for the opportunity to serve and humbly ask for your support and prayers. I will serve to the best of my ability by the grace of God.

“As we navigate our way through this public health crisis the country remains in a vulnerable position. However, the timely and decisive actions of the government have helped the country to maintain fiscal stability, investor confidence and minimum levels of domestic consumption as we mitigate the economic fallout. “The government’s prioritization of citizen welfare has meant a focus on feeding programs, income replacement, employment retention and small business development, even as we have had to cut back in many areas. The public can be assured of our continued focus on these critical areas.

“As Minister of State for Finance, I intend to focus on the revitalization, development and full recovery of Grand Bahama and the Family Islands as a part of our National Recovery Strategy. In addition, our national recovery will rely on the use of innovation and new technologies to drive the expansion of our economy. Some of these areas are the Government’s Digital Transformation, Cashless Initiatives, Ease of Doing Business, Digitizing the Investment process, promoting the Digital Economy, and E-Commerce Development.

“I intend to work closely with the competent team of experts and professionals who have been providing policy advice and administrative support throughout this administration and long before. This will allow the Ministry’s work to continue without interruption. I have confidence in their work and plan to jump right in to continue implementing the robust and transparent fiscal and economic policies of the government.

“The government will continue to do everything it needs to do to ensure the viability of the Bahamian economy and a strong and robust recovery. Our track record of reducing the deficit to its lowest levels in a decade prior to Hurricane Dorian and COVID-19 is evidence of our ability to do this.

“Under the capable leadership of my predecessor, the Honorable Member of Parliament for East Grand Bahama K. Peter Turnquest, the Ministry of Finance also institutionalized new standards of fiscal transparency and accountability and made a habit of engaging in broad consultation with stakeholders through public education and other forms of direct engagement. Most recently, it was with the Abaco Chamber of Commerce and stakeholders in the business community.

“As the new Minister of State, we will continue to consult broadly with business stakeholders, civil society, consumer groups and the general public to ensure the policy positions of the Government reflect the realities on the ground and are responsive to the needs of our citizenry. The public can feel free to write the Ministry and to provide the policy feedback that will be vital as we move towards recovery.

“I remain Grateful to God for the opportunity to serve and humbly ask for your support and prayers. I will serve to the best of my ability by the grace of God,” said Thompson.