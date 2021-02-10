Thompson: Govt. seeking best Grand Lucayan deal

Pictured are Minister of State for Finance Sen. Kwasi Thompson (left), Minister of State for Grand Bahama in the Office of the Prime Minister and former Minister of Finance K. Peter Turnquest, member of Parliament for East Grand Bahama. (PHOTOS: TFN FILES)

As the government continues negotiations with Royal Caribbean and the ITM Group for the sale of the Grand Lucayan, according to Minister of State for Finance Senator Kwasi Thompson, Minister of State for Grand Bahama, the best deal is hoped for.

Thompson, recently questioned about the status of sale discussions, stated that the government is continuing its assessment of the post-COVID plans that have been provided by the Royal Caribbean and ITM Group.

The government, Royal Caribbean and ITM Group signed a HOA (heads of agreement) for the sale back in March 2020.

“The public should be reminded that we have signed an agreement with that group to develop the hotel and develop the cruise port; however, since COVID they have asked us to look at those plans again and they have provided us with plans post-COVID,” Thompson said.

He hastened to disclose other details.

“It is a different arrangement than they proposed before and it required us to do a full assessment of those plans.

“We did a full assessment of those plans and we are continuing the process of assessing those plans. Once we have completed, it would likely be that we would have some further discussions with Royal Caribbean and with ITM, with respect to those plans. Then we would be able to complete this long-awaited hotel and cruise port deal.”

Thompson said further, that he is confident that this is the right direction for Grand Bahama to go into and the government will continue to work and do its best to get the right deal for the Bahamian people.

“It is a situation that is hugely important for us.

“This hotel development and the new cruise port development is needed now more than ever, before post-COVID, and we believe it will play an important role in the continual rebuilding of Grand Bahama.

“I keep emphasizing that this is not just about selling a hotel and that is, again, why it is going through the process it is going through. It is as detailed as it is, because it does not just involve a selling of a hotel, but it involves, really, the rebirth of a tourism product in Grand Bahama,” he added.

Also, according to Thompson, the entire exercise involves airlift support, the cruise port rebirth, bringing new cruise ships to Grand Bahama.

“It involves a whole transportation shift, in terms of when people come to the island and how they move about the island.

“And so, this is why we have been so focused on taking our time in making sure that it is the right deal, because it is not just about selling a hotel to somebody; but it is about how we redevelop and how we transform the tourism product for Grand Bahama

“And so, within that arrangement there are specific provisions for the airlift, there are specific provisions for cruise ships and bringing in additional cruise passengers; specific provisions as to how you move those persons throughout the island, so that persons not just in the harbor can take advantage of these cruise passengers that are coming.

“So, rest assured that we are focused on not just selling a hotel, but we are focused on redeveloping the tourism product for Grand Bahama.”

Also speaking to the negotiations was former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Peter Turnquest, who emphasized that the Grand Lucayan property is just one property.

“There are many smaller resort properties that are open and are receiving guests on the island,” he pointed out.

In terms of development, Turnquest noted that owners of the East End Bonefish Lodge, which was destroyed in Dorian (Hurricane), have begun reconstruction of their property.

“In fact, they are expanding their capacity such that they can take more guests. So, there are very positive things that are happening in Grand Bahama,” said Turnquest.