Thompson: Govt. in continued GB International Airport talks

SEN. J. KWASI THOMPSON, Minister of State for GB in the OPM

Minister of State in the Grand Bahama Office of the Prime Minister, Senator J. Kwasi Thompson offered his Minister’s Report on Thursday, November 13, and outlined a number of significant matters related directly to the island.

The status of the Grand Bahama International Airport, which Thompson noted, has been ravaged by numerous hurricanes over the last two decades, was addressed.

As such, while a more permanent fix to the problem is recommended, Thompson said that a facility is up and running on the grounds of the airport, which is accommodating both domestic and international travelers.

“The government is continuing the discussions with Hutchison Ports along with the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA), with a view to coming to an agreement on the way forward for the rebuilding of our airport.

“In the interim, a temporary structure is indeed open and is fully functional, operating regular, daily international and domestic flights. However, in addition to the existing facility, which is now open, work continues to proceed on the expansion to the temporary facility.

“This new facility is 8,500 square feet and will add to the existing 8, 200 square feet facility. Once completed, there will be 350 seats in total, in the facility. It will have a new combined Customs and Immigration Department and it will be able to accommodate 300 to 400 passengers per hour. It is now partly 85 percent completed,” said the minister.

He added that the airport will require a long-term sustainable rebuilding plan.

“It has been destroyed by hurricanes several times. The airport has been rebuilt three times in the last seven years, which signifies that a larger plan must be put in place. However, even as we work towards the final product, we will indeed continue to move forward with completing that airport.”

The Fixed Based Operator (FBO) Airport Terminal, which presently accommodates both inbound and outbound travelers, was outfitted to accommodate domestic and international flights to Grand Bahama exactly one year ago.

The construction to the existing facility was completed on November 15, 2019. Treasure Coast Development and Construction Co. Ltd was contracted to carry out the renovations to the facility.

The FBO facility lies adjacent to the Grand Bahama International Airport site.

The Grand Bahama International Airport is jointly owned and operated by Hutchison Port Holdings and the Grand Bahama Port Authority.