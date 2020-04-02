Thompson: GB Task Force responding

SEN. J. KWASI THOMPSON, Minister of State for GB in the Office of the Prime Minister

Minister of State for Grand Bahama in the Office of the Prime Minister Senator J. Kwasi Thompson, while stressing the need for residents to stay indoors, assured that the Grand Bahama COVID-19 Task Force is responding to the island’s three cases and completing the necessary contact tracing.

“We have recently confirmed Grand Bahama’s third case of COVID-19. The medical experts have stated that this is evidence of community spread, and, emphasizes the need for full compliance with the emergency order,” Sen. Thompson said on Wednesday (April 1).

He expressed concern about the number of cars on our streets during the day, and some businesses that have not been exempted, remaining open.

“I, again, reiterate the call for all Grand Bahamians to comply with the Emergency Orders. This virus can affect all of us, anywhere in The Bahamas. We must do all we can in Grand Bahama to ensure that our numbers do not spike or surge. The power to mitigate the effects of the virus rests with our behavior and compliance

“Grand Bahama’s COVID-19 Task Force is responding. The government in partnership with the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) is in the process of preparing and outfitting additional facilities in the event additional space is required. The local Task Force is also in constant communication with the National Task Force to ensure that Grand Bahama has the required equipment needed,” he added.

Dr. Frank Bartlett is spearheading the GB COVID-19 Task Force and the Cancer Association facility is one of those which will be utilized for patients who test positive with the virus and need round the clock care.

To date, two of Grand Bahama’s confirmed cases remain in self-isolation at home, while the latest confirmed patient, a 57-year-old female, remains hospitalized, in stable condition.

Sen. Thompson said those persons impacted by the virus with respect to job losses should take advantage of the policies put in place by the government.

“We recognize that many businesses have already been negatively affected by the COVID-19. Most of our hotels have been closed and tourist businesses shut down. Almost every sector in Grand Bahama will be affected. This is especially difficult for residents of Grand Bahama who were still recovering from the storm.”

“The government has moved early to put in place measures to assist Bahamians during these difficult days ahead. Benefits in Social Services, National Insurance and the Small Business Development Centre are available in Grand Bahama and available through the various agencies' online platforms.

“We encourage the public to reach out while still complying with the social distancing rules. Social Services’ benefits have been extended for those who are most vulnerable and the National Insurance unemployment benefit, has been extended to include special assistance for self-employed persons.”

Sen. Thompson expressed his gratitude and appreciation to those who remain on the front lines, putting their lives and those of their families at risk, to serve their fellow Grand Bahamians.

“I wish to send a special thank you and salute to the Grand Bahama Health Services Task Force and all our health care workers, who remain on the frontline of this fight.

“They continue to put their own lives at risk to treat and save the lives of Grand Bahamians. They are the real heroes. I encourage all our residents to pray and send a special salute to all persons on the frontline.”