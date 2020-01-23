Thompson addresses continued Fishing Hole Road flooding issue

SEN. J. KWASI THOMPSON, Minister of State for GB in the Office of the Prime Minister

Minister of State for Grand Bahama in the Office of the Prime Minister Senator J. Kwasi Thompson assured that relief is on the way for persons that traverse the Fishing Hole Road and Fishing Hole Road Bridge.

He addressed the ongoing traffic issue, during a press conference on Wednesday (January 22) morning at the Office of the Prime Minister, after flooding at the Fishing Hole Road resulted in traffic moving at “snail pace.”

Thompson stated that prior to the storm, authorities were planning to open the Fishing Hole Road Causeway. However, after the storm assessments had to be done by structural engineers and it was determined that the bridge’s structure was in pretty good shape with little structural damage. However, the approach structures to the bridge had severe damage.

“The asphalt that was on the approach was, unfortunately, washed away due to the storm,” he said.

He added that the government is aware that there is a delay in the actual repair, but they have to repair facilities to be more resilient as further storms come.

“The Ministry of Works has taken the decision that they didn’t want to just replace what was there in terms of the causeway, but they wanted to use this as an opportunity to assess it, see what the most resilient process would be and then make a determination on how they move forward,” he said.

Thompson revealed that the Ministry of Works has made that determination and the government has already approved the process to get this done.

“We want to let people know that relief is coming, but we also want to explain that we wanted not to just rebuild essentially what was there but having had the ultimate test as a result of Hurricane Dorian, we now can look back and see what can be improved upon to ensure that the bridge is even more resilient than prior to the storm,” he said.

Thompson furthered that the process is moving along rather quickly, as the Ministry of Works has already presented their proposal and chosen the contractor and the project has been approved.

He noted that the next step will probably be the mobilization of the contractor. “We expect in the very near future to have that work started and completed.”

Thompson could not reveal the contractor’s name, as he left that to the Ministry of Works. However, he confirmed that a contractor has been selected.

On Monday, January 20, this daily’s editorial determined that once again, work had stalled on the Fishing Hole Road Bridge.

In November 2019 flooding during spring tide brought traffic to a standstill for several hours Water at Hawksbill Creek overflowed on to the road preventing motorists from crossing over to the other side for around four hours until repairs could be made to the new causeway, which sustained damage during Hurricane Dorian.

Travel was eventually restored in and out of West Grand Bahama following repairs by the contractor. According to statements made by Deputy Prime Minister (Peter) Turnquest, the approaches to both sides of the new Fishing Hole Road causeway were washed away leaving about a one-foot drop from the bridge to the ramp, rendering it impassable.

He noted that the contractor was called in and responded quickly to making the appropriate repairs.

Turnquest noted that these consistent occurrences point out the urgency of now in dealing with sea defense and other infrastructure resilience building projects throughout the country.

He indicated that stronger efforts must be made internally and with the help of international partners in prioritizing pre-storm resilience projects.

The new bridge causeway was constructed at a cost of $6.5m in response to many years of ongoing flooding at Fishing Hole Road, especially during hurricanes and severe weather conditions. The causeway is a narrow strip that runs through Hawksbill Creek.

In early September the massive Category 5 Hurricane Dorian struck the island and severely damaged the new bridge. It was back to a roadway, with a surface in terrible condition, for drivers.

The expectations were, that the government would ensure consistency of restoration work and that the bridge would be allowed back in use within no more than a couple of months. It has now been more than four full months since the passing of Hurricane Dorian and the bridge is still not in use. The old damaged roadway remains the primary avenue to connect West Grand Bahama to Freeport.