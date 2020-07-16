Third Wave Volunteers donates masks to GBHS

DONATION – Third Wave representative donated much-needed N-95 (filtering face pieces) masks, for both staff members and the general public to the Grand Bahama Health Services (GBHS) recently. Pictured from left are Third Wave Volunteers’ Bahamas Country Ambassador, Donna Mackey; Principal Nursing Officer Cherylyn Bain; GBHS Hospital Administrator, Sharon Williams and GBHS Medical Chief of Staff, Dr. Freeman Lockhart. (PHOTO: JAIMIE SMITH)

Having been on the ground immediately following the passage if Hurricane Dorian, back in September of last year, the United States based non-governmental organization (NGO) Third Wave Volunteers, continues its efforts to assist Grand Bahamians, wherever possible.

Most recently, a Third Wave representative interacted with the Grand Bahama Health Services (GBHS), providing much-needed N-95 (filtering face pieces) masks, for both staff members and the general public.

According to Third Wave Volunteers’ Bahamas Country Ambassador Donna Mackey, this latest gesture is just one many.

“Third Wave Volunteers started after 9/11 (date of World Trade Buildings disaster) and since that time, we have been participating in every major crisis that has happened throughout the world.

“Last September we came to support The Bahamas, after the Dorian crisis. What we did then was to call it a delivery of love in trailers, tents, lights, food supplies, cleaning supplies, and, removing debris from the streets. We found that our love for The Bahamas was called to be demonstrated in this instance, with COVID-19.

“It is my pleasure today, to present on behalf of Third Wave Volunteers, this delivery of love of N-95 masks, to Administrator (Sharon) Williams and her team here at the Rand Memorial Hospital,” Mackey said.

Grand Bahama Health Services Administrator Williams thanked Mackey and the Third Wave Volunteers group for the timely donation.

“On behalf of the Grand Bahama Health Services and its staff, our Public Hospitals Authority and Ministry of Health, we say thank you to Third Wave Volunteers and our Ambassador for Third Wave, Ms. Donna Mackey, for their genuine gesture to GBHS and its staff.

“We have been liaising with Ms. Mackey for a number of weeks, and the organization has consented to donate to the GBHS. We have received over 3,000 N-95 masks on this first trip. We have been assured of their continued support, and we say thanks you again for their tremendous gesture,” said Williams.

The administrator indicated that there is always room for such gestures.

“The Bahamian people know that they have heard, over numerous months, the concern of the Ministry of Health and the various health services on ensuring that we maintain adequate supply of PPEs (Personal Protective Equipment) for our staff to be able to safely treat our public. Of course, there is always a concern to make sure that we have adequate supplies on hand.

“GBHS and the community of Grand Bahama have recently seen a surge in the number of cases of COVID-19 on our island and of course, that also heightens the concern among our staff,” said Williams.

The Third Wave Volunteers organization has made a number of donations throughout Grand Bahama, post-Hurricane Dorian, including, but not limited to hosting hurricane relief fairs where residents received much-needed supplies and were offered counseling; hosting a pre-Thanksgiving Luncheon for residents back in November 2019, and many other humanitarian efforts.