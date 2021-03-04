The significance of The GBPA’s presence

A COMMENTARY

BY FRED STURRUP

FN GENERAL MANAGER/MANAGING EDITOR

Never before, not even back in 2004 when the island was buffeted by the hurricane sister twins, Frances and Jeanne, who arrived on the heels of brother Ivan, has Grand Bahama been so depended on the Grand Bahama Port Authority, as is the case at the present time.

Devastated by the deadly Hurricane Dorian, particularly all of the East Grand Bahama, and sections of Freeport, became paralyzed in September of 2019. The economic disaster of today in Grand Bahama, is largely because of Hurricane Dorian. Then, as fate would have it, in early 2020, around March, came the world pandemic, COVID-19, also known as the malady called Coronavirus.

The GBPA, as the quasi-government of Freeport, and relied upon by the rest of Grand Bahama, was expected to step up to the plate and help with the restoration of a way of life, drastically transformed. As I have noted before in commentaries, over time it has become fashionable for politicians, civic activists and unionists to lambast the GBPA, and its core executives, or at the very least, hurl innuendos which paint the organization negatively.

I urge a balanced perspective. While some think, and have so expressed, that it would be better if central administrations took over the GBPA, I hastened to point to the way governments have neglected national buildings, and other facilities, including prime operating naval/intelligence gathering bases left by the United States. A government takeover would be a complete disaster for Freeport and the rest of the island.

Readers who can, (those who were not too young to comprehend) are asked to take their minds back to Hurricane Matthew of 2016, and the havoc created with the electrical poles and otherwise. It was the GBPA, and the body it regulates, the Grand Bahama Power Company, that were responsible for the vast percentage of recovery and restoration efforts, not the government of the day.

It is definitely true that the present central administration, in place during Hurricane Dorian, and tasked nationally with the challenges of COVID-19, has been quite helpful, especially with financial grants. However, the GBPA was once again a primary catalyst for many restoration programs, and at the same time, the funding base for feeding thousands of residents, and also, license fees were relaxed for many months.

Yes indeed, much is expected of the quasi-government, which gets its jurisdictional authority from the Hawksbill Creek Agreement of 1955 (with subsequent adjustments).

Upon reflection, though, it cannot legitimately be denied that much has been done by the GBPA. The restoration/recovery work continues. Indeed, the GBPA has been, and is a significant presence.

I say, give praise where, and when it is due.