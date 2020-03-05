The GL deal is done

DEAL SEALED – ITM CEO Mauricio Hamui (seated second left) holds the heads of agreement (HOA) Monday, while Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis (standing second right, at rear) and other officials look on. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

The Grand Lucayan Resort property is sold.

The Bahamas Government and Holistica Destinations, a joint venture between Royal Caribbean Cruise Line (RCCL) and the ITM Group, which will be trading as the Bahamas Port Investments Limited, sealed the sale and purchase Monday (March 2) with the signing of the multi-million-dollar heads of agreement (HOA) on the Great Lawn.

Purchased by The Bahamas Government some 18 months ago, from former owners Hutchison Whampoa, the redevelopment of the Grand Lucayan with the creation of a new water park, as well as the redevelopment of the Freeport Harbour as a premier cruise destination is expected to be an overall $300 million investment.

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis and teams from Holistica Destinations had the historic signing witnessed by a delegation of Cabinet Ministers, government officials, and private stakeholders, all optimistic of what the sale will mean for the entire island.

“Today’s signing is a wonderful day for the Bahamian people and for the residents of Grand Bahama in particular,” said the prime minister. “The Grand Lucayan properties have played a vital role in the economic life of Grand Bahama for many years.

“I am pleased that RCCL and the ITM Group, trading as Bahamas Ports International, share our vision and decided to invest in the long-term future and sustainability of Grand Bahama.”

Prime Minister Minnis said that the multi-million-dollar investment, by the new owners, will go a long way in revitalizing Grand Bahama, with tremendous economic and employment opportunities for more Grand Bahamians.

“After many false dawns, there is an exciting new horizon for our second most popular island and economic centre. Grand Bahama is at the beginning of a new day,” said Dr. Minnis.

He noted that a significant number of direct and indirect jobs will be created as a result of the combined projects.

“Three thousand direct and indirect jobs will be created through this investment. This investment will create additional employment opportunities for Bahamians in construction jobs, as well as in operational positions at both the hotel property and the port property.

“There are many opportunities for small businesses and Bahamian entrepreneurs, including the producers of a wide variety of Bahamian products,” he added.

“We must revitalize public infrastructure and provide economic opportunities and incentives for the private sector to invest in the revitalization of properties and businesses.

“We are discussing the best way possible to redevelop the Grand Bahama International Airport, making it a world-class airport. This will require a significant investment,” admitted the prime minister.

“With this major investment and other investments, we are restoring the confidence of Grand Bahama. Your development is vital for our entire country. I am grateful that my government could play a role in helping to a build a new Grand Bahama,” said the PM.

Minister of Tourism Dionisio D’Aguliar, who also traveled to Grand Bahama for the long-awaited sale, said that the sale of the Grand Lucayan properties and redevelopment of the Freeport Harbour bodes well for the nation’s number one industry on Grand Bahama.

“As Minister of Tourism and minister with responsibility for this property, I am extremely excited that the intended purchasers of this hotel are Royal Caribbean and the ITM Group. Between them, they are well funded and bring to the table a great deal of experience in the tourism sector. They have a proven track record of successful projects,” said D’Aguliar.

“The hotel is to be transformed. Hundreds of millions of dollars are to be invested into this property to refurbish, renovate and reconstruct 500 rooms in Phase One and another 500 rooms along with 500 villas in Phase Two.

“Additional features will include a new casino, a spectacular water theme park and a new shopping, restaurant and retail centre. Add to that, the new cruise port that is to be built in the Freeport Harbour, to accommodate three ships in Phase One and up to seven ships in subsequent phases. One will quickly conclude that this entire project, hotel and water park, right here where we are standing, plus new cruise port, plus attractions at the Freeport Harbour is absolutely monumental for tourism in Grand Bahama,” he added.

“Tourism in Grand Bahama is in need of this boost. Having been significantly impacted by Hurricane Dorian, Grand Bahama needs a catalyst to bring about the revitalization of its tourism product. This project will ultimately bring about hundreds of jobs in construction, thousands of jobs in operations at the new port and redeveloped hotel and thousands of jobs in the local economy at large, as hundreds of thousands of stopover visitors and millions of cruise passengers begin to vacation in Grand Bahama,” said D’Aguliar.

Minister of State for Grand Bahama in the Office of the Prime Minister, Senator J. Kwasi Thompson noted during his remarks noted that Monday was a “good day” for Grand Bahama.

“Today, hundreds gather as we take one more significant step towards creating a new destination for the Island of Grand Bahama. I recognize the significance of how far we have come and although our process is not quite completed, today we are now closer than ever before to making The Bahamas Port project a reality.

“This was never about buying and selling a hotel but creating a new and unique tourism product that would bring thousands of jobs, a new waterpark, guaranteed airlift, millions of cruise passengers from a variety of cruise lines and hundreds of business ownership opportunities for Bahamians,” said Sen. Thompson.

“The entire redevelopment of the entire Grand Lucayan property is expected to take between two to three years.