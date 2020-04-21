Teenage trio in court on charges of stealing

TEEN TRIO CHARGED – Pictured from left are Deandre Mallory, 18; Angelo Rolle, 18, and the minor, 17, who were all charged with shop-breaking and stealing. (PHOTOS: SHAYNE STUBBS)

Three teen shop-breakers were hauled to court Monday (April 20) morning, for allegedly stealing over $4,000 worth of merchandise from the sporting goods store, Playtime Sports.

The three Grand Bahamian males – two 18-year-olds and one 17-year-old minor – appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Debbye Ferguson, to answer to the claims.

Clad in a black hooded jacket, black stone washed jeans and red and black tennis, Deandre Mallory, 18; alongside Angelo Rolle, 18, who was dressed in a peach colored short sleeved shirt, blue pants and black Nike tennis; and the 17-year-old minor, who was accompanied by his mother, had their charges read to them by Magistrate Ferguson.

She informed the trio of the first charge, shop-breaking, which allegedly occurred sometime between April 8 -13, 2020.

“It is alleged that the three gentlemen, being concerned together and with another, to date, unnamed, and, unknown, did unlawfully break into and enter Playtime Sports in Bullard’s Plaza, with intent to steal therein.”

Each suspect was questioned whether they understood the charges and all responded, “Yes ma’am.”

Continuing, Ferguson told the teens that they had a choice to have the matter heard in the Magistrate’s Court, with the magistrate sitting alone, or have the matter heard in the Supreme Court before Judge and jury.

The trio requested to have the matters heard before the Magistrate’s Court. They all pleaded not guilty.

The three were also charged with stealing from a shop.

“On the same dates, it is alleged that you, from the same place at the same time, the three of you being concerned together and with another, to date, unnamed and unknown, stole from Playtime Sports.”

The items the teens were accused of stealing included but were not limited to – watches, various items of clothing, including socks, shorts, pants, jackets and T-shirts; hats, tennis and blue tooth headphones.

In total, the items were estimated at $4,012.87.

Magistrate Ferguson, a second time, questioned the males whether they understood the charges, to which they replied that they did.

Questioned where they would like to have the matter heard, they each stated the Magistrate’s Court.

On this charge they again entered a not-guilty plea.

Due to the nature of the offenses, the defendants were not eligible for bail in the Magistrate’s Court, however, were informed that they could, if they so choose, apply for bail in the Supreme Court.

They all received applications to apply for bail at the Supreme Court, and the matters were adjourned until June 30, 2020, at 10:00 a.m.

Rolle and Mallory, who were not represented by legal counsel, were remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

The minor, who had an attorney present, Paco Deal, was ordered to Boys’ Industrial School. “If they are not full and they will deal with you there,” Ferguson told the accused.

The trio arraignment is in connection to an incident, which police reported on the Easter Monday holiday, April 13.

According to reports, shortly before 3:00 a.m., on Monday, April 13, acting on information, officers of the Mobile Unit, proceeded to the area of the Post Office, Downtown where they observed two males dressed in dark clothing.

On seeing police, the men fled. Officers gave chase and subsequently captured and arrested one of the males, who they found in possession of a back pack that contained a number of assorted clothing items from a major sports store on the island.

The report went on to read that another male was eventually arrested by officers in connection to that matter.