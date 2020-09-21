Taxi chief Curry makes plea on behalf of drivers

URGENT PLEA – Grand Bahama Taxi Union President, Harold Curry made an urgent plea for further assistance not only taxi drivers, but all self-employed persons in the tourism industry. (PHOTO: TFN FILES)

Additional assistance is being requested of the Government of The Bahamas by the Grand Bahamas Taxi Union (GBTU).

Government’s $200 eight weeks unemployment benefit assistance for taxi drivers, in the early months of global pandemic, was much appreciated, GBTU President Harold Curry has acknowledged.

However, he told The Freeport News that it has been difficult for the drivers, who depend on tourism business, to access further assistance.

“Therefore, I am appealing and crying out to the government, which tried to assist us for some eight weeks with $200.00 unemployment benefit. After the eight weeks, they said that persons would have to reapply for consideration for assistance of $150.00 unemployment benefit,” Curry told said in a recent interview.

“Right now, my taxi drivers are facing some difficult times because of the economy. We have some drivers who have been out of jobs from September 2 of last year, during Hurricane Dorian. Some of them lost their homes and their cars during the flood. We came out of Hurricane Dorian and went directly into a pandemic.

“A lot of my drivers who received the $200 for the first eight weeks, were denied the second time when they applied, but no one ever said why they were denied. For that reason, they did not know what they had done wrong or what they did not do.

“They were only told that they were denied but were not given any reason why. My drivers need to know the reason why they were denied and if they did something wrong then they could correct it,” Curry said.

He said it is vexing to be turned down with being given a reason.

Curry maintained that most of the drivers were paying National Insurance, some, for 40 years, but they were still denied.

“So, we need to know why they were denied. I want them (government officers) to take into consideration that these people were out of a job for a very long time, over a year.

“From September to now, these people have no jobs; they have no income; some of them lost their homes and cars. They are suffering, for over one year,” Curry reiterated.

He admitted that a few of the drivers received the extra 13 weeks unemployment benefit of $150.00.

“A lot of persons did not get that though. The way the economy is going now, we are not sure that we will be back to work anytime soon. If you look at the United States economy, they are estimating that by the end of the year some 410,000 more persons may die from COVID-19 if things continue on this tract.

“As it stands now, I am begging for help for my drivers. They need the help like yesterday. Some people will not come out and cry or make noise and complain, but if you go into their homes, you will notice that they do not have anything to feed their families. It is a serious matter and we need assistance as soon as possible,” Curry insisted.

With the country’s tourism industry facing uncertainty, due to COVID-19, Curry noted that something must be done in the interim to assist the public service drivers.

“They are saying that in Nassau the tourist industry will be bouncing back sometime next month or so, but what about Freeport? What are we going to do for Freeport? Right now, we have no hotels, no cruise lines, no airport. We are hearing about Nassau, but what about Freeport. Right now, as the grass is withering, the people are starving; my drivers need help,” declared the union president.

He also spokes of other tourism industry associates.

“Not only the taxi drivers, but also the bus drivers and straw vendors need help. All of these professions are directly a part of the tourism industry. When are we going to come back to our reality? As it stands now, it does not look like we will have anything until next year sometime. As we head into next year, we will need an extension on the unemployment benefits.

“Because, if we do not have tourists coming until next year and we are not even sure of that, what are we going to do for the people? I am begging for help for my drivers,” Curry pleaded.