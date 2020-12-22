Superintendent Henfield appeals to GB motorists

SUPT. JEREMY HENFIELD, Officer-in-charge of the Grand Bahama Traffic Division

Superintendent of Police Jeremy Henfield, officer-in-charge of the Grand Bahama Traffic Division, is appealing to the motoring public to drive with due care and attention.

Henfield’s plea came following the death of 11-year-old Sarah Rolle, who died in a traffic accident on Wednesday, December 16.

The child’s tragic death was just days following yet another traffic fatality that claimed the life of West Grand Bahama resident, Kirston Knowles.

“As you know we have had two fatalities within five days; one on Saturday (December 12) and then again one yesterday (December 16). This is of very grave concern, not just for us here at Traffic, but the entire Grand Bahama District.

“When I say that I mean for all of us, the Assistant Commissioner Mr. (Aston) Greenslade, straight down the chain of command. This is a very grave concern,” said Henfield.

He noted that in both instances speed was indeed a factor.

“I want to take this opportunity to admonish the motoring public. There is no need to speed. Our streets are not racetracks. We are asking motorists to please drive with due care and attention. Drive within the speed limit. If you leave home in sufficient time then you can get to your destination in sufficient time.

“It is not like we (RBPF) have not been on the streets. Every division, every department of the District has been on the streets of Grand Bahama for the past five months.

“All of our major highways and thoroughfares have claimed lives in Grand Bahama; East Sunrise (Highway); Midshipman Road; Grand Bahama Highway; Queen’s Highway; the Mall (Drive). All of those major roads in Grand Bahama have claimed lives already. We cannot continue to lose any more lives. Everyone that we lose is more than what we should have lost,” he added.

Henfield noted that throughout the weekend and into the holiday season, officers from the Traffic Division will be out in full force to sensitize the public that speed does indeed kill.

“We will be giving out some safety driving tips, where we talk about the ‘do’s and don’ts’ of driving. We are asking motorists to help us help them.

“We have to do a major drive on sensitizing the public on a more monthly basis. We will definitely be on the streets on Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year’s Day and throughout this entire Yuletide Season. Every officer of the Traffic Department will take to the streets along with all of the other departments to ensure that we send a strong message to the motoring public. Again, speed kills. In order to arrive alive or safely, then you have to drive in that manner. Please drive with due care and attention.

“I am sure every Bahamian was broken after the news of the 11-year-old’s death. It is not a pretty sight, but we want the public to know that you have to be more responsible when you take to the streets. The responsibility is on you, the driver, to ensure that you wear your seat belts; ensure that your passengers have on their seat belts; and that you do not drink and drive.

“We are appealing to the motoring public of Grand Bahama, as we are basically in the middle of the Christmas Holidays, and we do expect things to pick up, meaning more persons will be on the streets. Persons want to enjoy the time with their family and friends and so we are asking you, the motoring public, to cease your speed,” concluded Henfield.