Sunwing returns to Grand Bahama

WELCOME – Government, Ministry of Tourism and Grand Bahama Port Authority executives were on hand Saturday to welcome the 189 guests that arrived on the island, via Sunwing.

What was described as a wonderful indication to Grand Bahama’s restoration post-Hurricane Dorian, the country’s number one industry received a much-needed boost on Saturday, December 14, as nearly 200 guests arrived on island via Sunwing Airlines’ direct flight from Toronto, Canada.

The welcomed visitors were received with open arms at the Fixed Based Operation (FBO) Airport, by a number of government and non-governmental officials, and of course, entertained with a special Junkanoo Rush Out.

According to Deputy Prime Minister K. Peter Turnquest, the return on Sunwing Airlines to Grand Bahama was a breath of fresh air for the island and much-needed following Dorian’s passing back in September.

“This is an exciting development and hopefully, will herald the return of our tourism sector. As you know, it has been a challenge since the storm for available seats to the island and so, this is a significant boost for us. Hopefully, it will be the start of a successful summer promotion and encourage the rebirth of the investment in the tourism sector and the rehiring and restarting of the tourism economy in all of the various properties.

“This is a very good day for Grand Bahama, and we are very pleased that Sunwing has agreed to re-launch its programme here on the island,” stated the DPM.

Minister of State for Grand Bahama, Sen. J. Kwasi Thompson expressed similar sentiments regarding Sunwing’s return.

“This is a huge, huge day. We have been awaiting this day for several months, and what this is, is just another sign of Grand Bahama’s recovery. We are very pleased that we are going to have, I suppose, almost 200 guests come in to Grand Bahama for the first time since the hurricane. There was a lot of work to be done, in terms of organizing the airport, organizing the group. We also understand the Club Fortuna had undergone renovations and so, this really is tremendous for the community.

“We are very pleased about today and again, this is just another step forward in the recovery of Grand Bahama. It means progress and it does mean that there is going to be regular flights from Sunwing that will continue to come in. We are very pleased to see them return,” said Thompson.

Questioned whether there are other airlines expected to follow suit in the months ahead, Thompson added, “We are anticipating Bahamasair, coming back on Monday (today) and so, there is an inaugural flight from Freeport to Fort Lauderdale for that.

“Bringing back international flights is vital for Grand Bahama to recover. We are now seeing those international flights come back; international flights will continue to move and so, we are anticipating, very shortly for American Airlines to begin their flights to Grand Bahama.

“This really is another good day for Grand Bahama, for the airport and airlift with respect to Grand Bahama,” concluded the minister.

General Manager, Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Grand Bahama Steven Johnson furthered, “Today was a wonderful day here on Grand Bahama. I cannot begin to explain it. Just to see that 737 in from Toronto; we combined the Montreal and Toronto flights … it is 189 seats and it came solid.

“Now, next week until the end of April, you are going to see 189 seats come from Toronto and the same from Montreal. There will be persons going to Viva (Club Fortuna), Pelican (Bay), Island Seas and obviously, some of these people have their own homes here. But the majority of them are going to be in hotels, which is good for Grand Bahama. They can spread around, enjoy the activities – the diving, the fishing, the nightlife, the Fish Fry. We have a lot to offer here in Grand Bahama,” acknowledged Johnson.

Questioned on the prospects for the tourism sector in the coming year, 2020, Johnson responded, “We are going to start to rebound. I know our ‘friend’ Dorian came in, but we have put that behind us now and it is looking good.

“Our next priority is to get the American flights. I know that our Minister of Aviation and Tourism (Dionisio D’Aguilar) has been working diligently with the officials here at the airport and the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) to get the situation solved with American, Delta, Silver. All the carriers (American), because they require perimeter fencing which is not the same for Canadians. Americans also require TSA (Transportation Security Administration) approval, which we have.

“But this is a good day and from here we can just see things starting to happen positively, for Grand Bahama,” maintained the Ministry of Tourism official.

On-island representative for the Canadian-based airline, Christine Culmer and Veronica Cuccurullo, agreed that it was it was important to Sunwing to get the flight back up and going.

“They have been so supportive of the island, of the staff that we have here. They have checked on us weekly, been in close contact with us on how the island is doing; they have also made some visits,” said Culmer.

“It was really important for them to see that the financial status of this island gets uplifted again, by employing locals and they are doing it. We are just so grateful that they stuck with us through all of this.

“We will be bringing close to 400 people per week, to the island for now, but we are looking to grow this, to make it more successful and make it what it has the potential to be,” she added.

Cuccurullo, spoke to what the return of Sunwing Airlines means for the airlines as well as for the island of Grand Bahama.

“It is great for all of us; it is great for Sunwing, because we have a beautiful island here and a lot to offer.”

Cuccurullo added the Sunwing will be traveling to the island twice per week, with one flight arriving from Montreal and the other from Toronto, both on Saturdays.

“There will be some space in between flights. Today we have 189 people on that plane. Every week, both planes will have 189 passengers.”

Also, on hand to welcome the island’s newest guests were Sarah St. George, Vice Chairman, GBPA; Ian Rolle, President, GBPA along with Michael Pintard, Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources; Iram Lewis, Minister of State for Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction and Harcourt Brown, Acting Permanent Secretary, Office of the Prime Minister, Grand Bahama.