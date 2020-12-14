Students learn the importance of giving thanks

A LESSON IN GIVING THANKS – Despite the challenging times the administration and staff of Jack Hayward High School continued their tradition and hosted the annual Food Drive, to show the students the importance of giving to those less fortunate. Pictured are head of the Social Science Department, Shantell Evans (left) and Lanette Moxey (right), Grade 9 student. (PHOTO: JAIMIE SMITH)

Principal of Jack Hayward Junior High School, JoyAnne Pennerman, in an exclusive with this daily, shared that despite the challenging times the administration and staff of the school saw it fitting to continue with tradition and host the annual Food Drive, to show the students the importance of giving to those less fortunate.

“Annually, a food drive is held and it is hosted by the Social Science Department. It takes place during the Religious Knowledge Week,” Pennerman revealed.

“We have a lot to be grateful for and that was the theme, teaching our students to be thankful even though we would have gone through Dorian (hurricane) and currently in a pandemic. We wanted to continue with the initiative, to teach our students to be thankful.

“We hosted a food drive with all of the grade levels. Based on our food drive board, you can see that Grade 7 brought in the most food. We asked each student to bring in at least one canned good. I was very pleased because in my observations, there were some students coming out of the cars with bags of canned goods. That is commendable and I also commend the Social Science Department, supervised by Ms. Shantell Evans for continuing with this initiative, because we want our children to be grateful in whatever state we may be in. We want them to always find an opportunity to give.

“We not only asked them to bring in canned goods, but we also asked them to bring in $1 each, so that we could assist those families in need. The canned goods collected will be donated to organizations that support needy families. The money collected will also go to that initiative as well,” said Pennerman.

“In return we showed the students that we appreciate them, as we hosted a Thanksgiving luncheon for them. It was a nice venture and we fed the entire school on Thanksgiving Day because we wanted to let them know that we are grateful as well. That was our way of giving back.

“During the Religious Knowledge Week, we also gave the students some scripture lessons to learn. We held a competition to identify the student that was able to recite most of them.”

In total, three 55-gallon containers were filled with canned goods collected by the students of the school over the course of their Religious Studies Week.

She continued: “We did not want to stop our initiatives in spite of the pandemic. We wanted to try to move forward in a state of normalcy as best as we could. It was a really good week and we had an awesome assembly, of course over the intercom.

Adhering to social distancing due to COVID-19 did not deter the school from hosting the virtual assembly for Religious Studies Week, as Pennerman noted that while they did not assemble together as an entire school, they did continue with tradition, hosting the assembly.

“Even though it was not in person, we had assembly over the intercom. Where the students were still able to participate,” she said.