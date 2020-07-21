Stores changing operating hours

TIME CHANGE – Local store owners took to social media informing residents of the change in operation hours, after Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis announced curfew time change. (PHOTO: BARBARA WALKIN)

Following the confirmation of 31 new cases of COVID-19 in less than two weeks, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis imposed a series of restrictions on Grand Bahama, including a change in curfew hours.

The curfew time which was from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. has been changed to 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

As a result of the time change, local store owners – food marts, pharmacies, etc. – took to social media informing residents of the change in operation hours.

Sawyer’s Fresh Mart, Solomon’s, Save More are among businesses reducing hours.

New shopping times are now from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for Sawyer’s, Solomon’s and other stores.

Meanwhile, Dr. Minnis in his national address on Sunday (July 19) said: “If efforts to decrease the number of cases are unsuccessful, other restrictive measures may be recommended, including a lockdown beginning Friday, the 24th of July.”

He added that many of the recent cases on Grand Bahama have been traced to Bahamians returning to The Bahamas, noting that the spike “coincided with the reinstitution of international flights and passenger sea transport.”

“Because of the increase of COVID-19 confirmed cases in Grand Bahama, and after consultation with health officials, I wish to announce the following measures for Grand Bahama: a new curfew for Grand Bahama will be implemented from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. daily, starting tomorrow, July 20.

“All public and private beaches and parks will be closed until further notice, effective Monday, July 20, 2020 at 5 a.m.

“International and domestic borders will be closed to all incoming and outgoing flights and sea vessels to and from Grand Bahama, except for emergencies and to transport essential services and goods, effective midnight Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

“Ferry boat operations between East End, Grand Bahama and Crown Haven, Abaco, will not be allowed and this will take effect tomorrow, Monday, July 20, at 5 a.m,” said the PM.

Dr. Minnis said health officials on Grand Bahama have recommended “stricter” enforcement of social distancing and mask wearing on the island “with fines for non-compliance.”

Indoor dining on Grand Bahama is prohibited as of today.

Outdoor dining, takeaway and curbside delivery will be permitted.

Bars remain closed. All fish fries – inclusive of, but not limited to, Eight Mile Rock, Smith’s Point, West End and Williams Town – will be closed effective Monday (July 20).

All congregant activities and gatherings, including religious services, weddings, funerals and sporting activities, are prohibited.

This does not include students taking national examinations, according to the prime minister.

Dr. Minnis said health officials are closely monitoring the situation on the island.