Jones, other WNBA players to start regular season late

Jonquel Jones

Grand Bahamian center and two-time All-Star for the Connecticut Sun, Jonquel Jones, and company will have to stand pat before they begin a journey they hope to carry them back to the WNBA Finals.





With the current COVID-19 pandemic continuing to run rampant globally, and, bringing the world and sporting events to a standstill, it was inevitable that the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) would follow suit.

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert announced on April 3 that the league would indeed suspend the start of team training camps and the regular season.





Engelbert said via press release: “As developments continue to emerge around the COVID-19 pandemic, including the extension of the social distancing guidelines in the United States through April 30, the WNBA will postpone the start of its training camps and tip of the regular season, originally scheduled for May 15.

“While the league continues to use this time to conduct scenario-planning regarding new start dates and innovative formats, our guiding principle will continue to be the health and safety of the players, fans and employees.”

The release later announced that the league will continue to further the initiative of social distancing while conducting their 2020 WNBA Draft.

“In the meantime, the league and our teams remain focused on preparing for the upcoming virtual WNBA Draft 2020 presented by State Farm on April 17. Top prospects will take part remotely live on ESPN with coverage beginning at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time. This virtual draft allows players who have worked so hard, to have their dreams realized when they hear their names called. It also provides teams the opportunity to build their rosters in anticipation of the day when we are able to move forward with our season.

“We continue to send our thoughts and prayers to our players, fans, and all of those in the community impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and are grateful to those selfless health care workers and first responders who work tirelessly on the front lines.”





The last time JJ and the Sun stepped on the WNBA hardwood was back in October 2019, when the Sun took the eventual champion Washington Mystics to five games in the WNBA Finals. The Sun lost that series 3-2, and lost game five, 89-78.

Jones, who became known as “The Bahamian Beast” made her presence felt throughout the series. Once the Sun lost game one to the Mystics, Jones turned up the intensity in game two of the series.

Jones went on to post 32 points, grab 18 rebounds and total three blocked shots, which led the Sun to 99-87 game two victory.

The teams traded wins in games three and four respectively until the fifth and final game. Jones averaged 19.2 points and 11 rebounds per game in the series and posted double doubles in both wins for the Sun.





The Mystics won game one 95-86. Jones finished with just 12 points and six rebounds.

The Sun ultimately rebounded in game two behind Jones’ historic stat line.

The series returned to Connecticut for game three and the Mystics won 94-81. Jones finished with nine points and nine rebounds.



In the 90-86 game four win for the Sun, Jones finished with 18 points and 13 rebounds.



Jones finished the regular season averaging 17.9 points per game. She led the league in rebounding averaging 9.7 per contest and finished tied for first in blocks (2.0 per contest) with the Phoenix Mercury’s Britney Griner. It was the second time in her four-year career where she led the league in rebounds.

Jones was named to the All-WNBA Second Team, the WNBA All-Defensive Team for the first time, finished third in Defensive Player of the Year voting, was a WNBA All-Star and was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week four times. Connecticut finished 23-11 in the regular season.

Jones re-signed with the Sun in free agency back in February on a multi-year deal. No financial details were disclosed.