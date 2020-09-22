Some teachers prefer face-to-face teaching

FACE-TO-FACE LEARNING PREFERED – A number of government school teachers prefer face-to-face learning, instead of the new virtual classes that are being implemented due to COVID-19 pandemic. Pictured (insert) is Bahamas Union of Teachers (BUT) Area Vice President for Grand Bahama, Quinton Laroda. (PHOTOS: TFN FILES)

A number of government school teachers prefer the traditional face-to-face education, rather than the new virtual teaching that is now being implemented due to the worldwide pandemic, COVID-19.

So, said Bahamas Union of Teachers (BUT) Area Vice President Quinton Laroda, during a recent interview with this daily.

With the opening of the new school year just days away and concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 virus, among teachers and students, Laroda admitted that he was surprised by some of the teachers’ preference of face-to-face learning.

“As far as school opening on October 5, even before it was announced by the minister (Jeffrey Lloyd), several teachers told me that they prefer the face-to-face, rather than the virtual,” said Laroda.

“I was surprised at it, with the fear of COVID-19. I was surprised several teachers, well, told me that they would rather be face-to-face.

“Now some teachers, particularly those who are older, or who already have prior health conditions or comorbidities, as they call them, have some concerns. But there is a provision in the Ministry of Education that those individuals do their lessons virtually.

“That arrangement is to be made between the principal and the teacher. However, the Ministry of Education and the union are presently trying to formalize a policy, in black and white, that will address the concerns of those individuals who wish to stay home,” Laroda disclosed.

He noted that Grand Bahama has lost a significant amount of its (student) population and that makes it easier to do the social distancing in schools, as maybe compared to New Providence.

“Some of our schools have less than half the population they use to have 10 years ago, and the schools (buildings) are the same size.

“So, it’s the same amount of space with the significant decrease in population. Those campuses can be used for social distancing, once the proper protocols are in place, then there’ll be an attempt to provide proper education for our children.

“For those schools that are not able to provide social distancing, then some other alternative has to be used. Maybe some kids could come in on different days, because the health considerations must be maintained at all cost,” he insisted.

Laroda noted that the government has spent a significant sum on repairing the schools in Grand Bahama.

“They are looking much better than they were a few months ago, even before Hurricane Dorian

“Some final stages of work, the cleanup, are being done and so those repairs assisted a lot in creating a physical environment that’s more conducive to education,” he concluded.

Back in June of this year, the government signed contracts totaling $4.5 million for repairs and renovation of government schools throughout the island.

Minister Lloyd was on island for the signing, which took place at the Office of the Prime Minister on June 11.

Some 15 contractors were engaged to transform the government learning institutions for the 2020/2021 school year opening.