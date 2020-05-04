Smith charged with murder

DAY IN COURT – Kevin Clinton Smith (centre), who evaded law enforcement for days before turning himself into police on April 21, had his day in court Friday, May 1, where Smith was charged with the April 20 shooting death of Quinston Saunders Jr. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

Kevin Clinton Smith, who evaded police for days before turning himself into police on April 21, had his day in court Friday, May 1.

Smith, a.k.a. as "Blue" appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Debbye Ferguson and was charged with murder in connection with the island's most recent shooting death.

Dressed in a long sleeved white shirt, beige pants and brown shoes, Smith was escorted to court, as a crowd of onlookers waiting outside the courthouse, took photos and recorded videos.

In the courtroom Smith and his attorney, Simone Brown, were told that it was alleged that on April 20, 2020 at Freeport, by means of unlawful harm, he did intentionally and unlawfully cause the death of Quinston Saunders Jr.

Magistrate Ferguson asked the accused if he understood the charges before him, to which he responded: “Yes ma’am.”

Continuing, Ferguson informed Smith that due to the nature of the offence he was not required to enter a plea, but that the Magistrate’s Court would hold a Preliminary Inquiry, a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI) would be prepared, in his name, to be heard in the Supreme Courts.

As a result of the severity of the offence, Smith was informed that bail was denied.

However, he was advised that he could apply for bail at the Supreme Court level, should he so choose.

At that point, his attorney informed that court she had made application for bail, due to the circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and she was unaware whether or not her client's application would be processed in a timely manner.



Brown told the magistrate that if her client was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Corrections prior to his bail application being processed, the court should be minded that he was in need of a breathing device, which was at his residence.

She added that her client was in need of the device following a serious car accident in which he was involved, back in February of this year.

According to Brown, Smith sustained injuries to his right lung as a result of the accident, which resulted in the use of a breathing apparatus prescribed by his physician.

After the attorney's revelation, Ferguson called for family members of Smith to enter courtroom.



The accused father responded and the magistrate summoned him to retrieve Smith’s breathing apparatus from his residence immediately and leave it at the Central Detective Unit.

Subsequently, Smith was remanded to BDCS and is expected to return to court on July 27, 2020 alongside Darius Johnson, who was charged with Accessory after the fact, on Monday, April 27, in connection to the murder of Saunders.

Saunders was gunned down on Monday, April 20, outside a residence in the community commonly referred to as the ‘Back of Town.’ He was transported to the Rand Memorial Hospital where he succumbed to injuries sustained.