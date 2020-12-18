Six males charged for drugs, stealing, shop/house breaking

MEN CHARGED – Pictured from left are James Rolle, John Marvin Gaitor and Levi Missick, who were among seven men charged with various offenses on Thursday, including stealing, shop breaking and dangerous drugs possession. Not pictured are Kisnell George, Collin Bain and Joshua Oliver. (PHOTOS: SHAYNE STUBBS)

Six males were hauled before the Freeport Magistrate’s Court on Thursday (December 17), answering to a number of charges, including stealing, shop-breaking, and possession of dangerous drugs with the intent to supply.

The men were all arraigned in court #1 before Deputy Chief Magistrate Debbye Ferguson.

Clad in a white and red long-sleeved shirt, and blue jeans, 41-year-old John Marvin Gaitor was charged with two counts of stealing.

He pleaded not guilty and was granted bail in the amount of $2,500.00 on each count. Gaitor is expected to return to court on March 1, 2021.

His court appearance stemmed from complaints made to the police by residents of East Grand Bahama, where building supplies were reported stolen.

All stolen material has since been retrieved.

Dressed in a red and blue short sleeved shirt and black pants, 56-year-old James Rolle was charged with seven counts of shop-breaking and eight counts of stealing from a shop.

Rolle pleaded not guilty to all charges and was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until trial on the March 29 and March 30, 2021.

The matters for which Rolle was charged were reported to the Central Division between November/December 2020 by businesses in the Freeport bonded area.

Four men also appeared before Ferguson, charged with possession of dangerous drug with the intent to supply.

Three pleaded guilty to the charges before them, while one plead not guilty.

Kisnell George, 39; Collin Bain, 48, and Levi Missick, 36 were all charged with the aforementioned.

Pleading guilty to the charges, the men were fined $850.00 or serve six months imprisonment at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDCS).

The fourth male, Joshua Oliver, was also charged with possession of dangerous drugs with the intent to supply. He, however, pleaded not guilty.

He was granted bail in the amount of $1,500.00, with one surety. The matter was adjourned until March 1, 2021.

The drug related arraignments resulted from the Drug Enforcement Unit’s Operation Fishtrap, where officers focused on discouraging the sale and distribution of illegal drugs throughout Grand Bahama