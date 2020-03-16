Shooting at Sunset Village claims life of young male

A night of fun and frolic turned deadly Friday, March 13, when one young man lost his life following a shooting incident in Eight Mile Rock.

According to Superintendent of Police Brian Rolle, Officer-in-Charge of the Central Detective Unit (CDU), police are questioning three individuals in connection to the island’s latest homicide.

Reports are that on Friday, March 13, shortly before 1:00 a.m., police were called to the Sunset Village area, he local Fish Fry on Bayshore Road, Eight Mile Rock, where there were reports of gunshots being fired.

Officers responded and their preliminary investigations revealed that there was an altercation between a group of males that resulted in one of the male discharging a firearm and wounding a male and female.

The male victim, who was shot several times, was transported to the Accident and Emergency Section at the Rand Memorial Hospital, by private vehicle.

He was seen and treated by doctor, but later succumbed to his injuries.

The female victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury to the leg.

Police are following significant leads into this matter as they continue their investigations.

According to this daily’s records, this is Grand Bahama’s third murder for year.

The second occurred sometime between February 12 and 14, after police discovered the body of Jamal Russell, who was early reported missing, stuffed in a plastic bin at his home on Friday, February 14.

The discovery was made hours after a female relative of Russell’s reported him missing to the local police.

Five days later, Thursday, February 19, Jamaican national Damaine Donovan Sterling, 19, was hauled to court where he was arraigned and charged with Russell’s murder.

Last month, January 28, Dario Pinder was shot multiple times about the body, while in the Garden Villas, commonly known as ‘The Ghetto.’

According to Supt. Rolle, on Tuesday, January 28, shortly after 7:00 p.m., police were called to the Weddell Avenue area, where there were reports of gunshots being fired.

Officers quickly responded and met a male lying on the ground with multiple gunshots wounds about the body. The male was transported by ambulance to the Rand Memorial Hospital (RMH), where he later succumbed to injuries.

Supt. Rolle revealed that several persons are assisting the police with this investigation.

Six days later – Monday, February 3 – Alex Daricaud, 22, was arraigned before Deputy Chief Magistrate Debbye Ferguson, charged with Pinder’s death.

In other crime news, two males were arrested in connection to a recent shooting incident that occurred on East Sunrise Highway.

Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) Assistant Superintendent of Police and Public Affairs and Communication Officer (PACO) Terecita Pinder provided information on the matter on Saturday, March 14, 2020.

Reports are that on Friday, March 13, shortly after 9:00 p.m., police were called to the East Sunrise Highway and Somerville Drive area, where there were reports of gunshots being fired.

Further investigation revealed that a white Honda Accord with two male occupants opened fire upon a blue Ford Focus.

The occupants of the blue Ford vehicle were unharmed. Police later arrested two males in connection with this matter who were the occupants of the white Honda Accord.

They are all expected to be arraigned before the Magistrate Court this week.