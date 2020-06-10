Severance packages reports connected to GB Shipyard

THE SHIPYARD – The Freeport News has learned that one of the major industrial companies on the island, the Grand Bahama Shipyard, has, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, offered a significant number of employees severance packages. (PHOTO: TFN FILES)

The Freeport News has learned that one of the major industrial companies on the island, the Grand Bahama Shipyard, has, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, offered a significant number of employees severance packages.

This daily was informed that offers were made to as many as 60 Bahamians, and they accepted. One employee, in speaking with The Freeport News, requested to do so anonymously, but acknowledged that he had accepted his package.

Efforts to get a statement from the Grand Bahama Shipyard were not successful on Tuesday, but The Freeport News will continue to check into the matter. While no details have been confirmed by the major Industrial Center operation, according to related information, approximately the same amount of foreign workers have been let go.

The development follows up on rumors that began to float in April. The Freeport News got no confirmation from the Shipyard at that time either, but upon investigation discovered that there were some activities going on there, as well as elsewhere in the Industrial Center.

A statement from the Shipyard is anticipated and meanwhile the rumors are strong that other operations in the center are in the process of downsizing. Reference is to Buckeye Bahamas, Polymer's International, Freeport Container Port, and PharmaChem Technologies.

Throughout the world, businesses, regardless of their nature, have had to make the harsh decision within their operations, due to the debilitating impact COVID-19 has had on work forces and respective economies.

In this country, the islands of Grand Bahama and Abaco endured a double devastating blow to their economies, and, many businesses have yet to recover, in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, and now COVID-19.