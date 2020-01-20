Seventh-Day Adventist Church receives huge donation courtesy of local sorority chapter

HUGE DONATION – The Grand Bahama Alumni Chapter of the Delta Theta Sigma Sorority Incorporated donated relief items to the Evangeline Jervis Community Service Distribution Centre, to continue its effort in community rebuilding. Pictured from left during the presentation are Pastor Eric D. Clarke; Sorority Chapter President Gayla McPhee and Pastor Andrew Burrows. (PHOTO: JENNEVA RUSSELL)

The Grand Bahama Alumni Chapter of the Delta Theta Sigma Sorority Incorporated donated relief items to the Evangeline Jervis Community Service Distribution Centre, to continue its effort in community rebuilding.

The sorority made the special donation on Monday, January 13, to the Freeport Seventh-Day Adventist Church Pastor, Eric D. Clarke at the Distribution Centre.

Sorority Chapter President Gayla McPhee was delighted, as she and her girls were able to continue their pattern of consistency. McPhee revealed the Distribution Centre has a Breakfast Programme that the sorority is quite fond of and as the sorority celebrates 107 years, she noted the donation was timely.

“Today, we are here distributing some hurricane relief items that we would’ve received from one of our sorors in Texas, and she would’ve sent us some 40ft containers. We have been receiving items just after the passing of Hurricane Dorian, but the reason why we wanted to continue receiving items is because we knew that persons in the community may have depleted the items that they would have received. There are still some people in need, despite what everyone thinks.

“We decided to donate to the Evangeline Jervis Community Service Distribution Centre, because we did partner with them on their Breakfast Programme and we like the fact that they do a community programme every day. They are actually scheduling a community giveaway on Sunday, January 19, and in light of our Founder’s Day, which is today January 13. We are celebrating 107 years of service, and we wanted to make this large donation on this day, to ensure that people in the community receive items that they need,” McPhee said.

The Alumni chapter donated water, toiletries, food items, batteries, clothes and pet food. “Anything that you could think of, this donation covered everything. The only item I think that was not a part of this donation would’ve been building supplies, but we have donated building supplies that we received earlier. We have donated to the East End community, Walter Parker Primary School, Grand Bahama Academy, the Back of Town community and a lot more.”

McPhee noted that Monday’s distribution was one of importance, despite many deeming the island ‘normal,’ after the passing of Hurricane Dorian. “I think it was very important, because even if we talk about internally in my chapter, we have had two persons who lost their entire house. So, while we are out here giving, we also have sorors who would’ve lost things, so it really hits everyone. We understand completely what is going on and the rebuilding process takes a while, it isn’t overnight process.

“Even when persons receive financial assistance from their insurance company, you still need things to get by day-to-day. We have a lot of persons that are starting over and starting over isn’t easy.

“We understand the need and the need is going to be a for a very long time, but we don’t just want to ‘cold turkey’ stop giving out things. In December, we realized the need is greater than one month, two months or even three months. So, if this is going to help someone for another three months, we understand that is something that is major and we would like to be a part of that.”

Pastor Clarke, who is also the pastor of the Bethesda Seventh-Day Adventist Church and President of the North Bahamas Conference expressed much gratitude to the chapter members and assured items will be used properly.

“We operate a Community Services Department of the Conference and of the church and it is called the Evangeline Jervis Community Services Distribution Centre, and we are so pleased that the sorority has joined us. At the centre, we provide, free of cost, for the needs of the community and we are pleased to note that it is not just in the four walls in terms of church members; it is something that whosoever will, and anyone that has a need can come and receive help,” explained Clarke.

“They can get help in the form of school uniform, clothing in general, shoes, bags, whatever it is that they need. We have food that we provide as well, then we also provide a shower or a bath that someone may need. Everything that we provide we emphasis that it is free of cost.

“Sometimes we get persons registered, and we try to do it in an organized way. So, depending on the need, there is an assessment of every situation, but whatever we do, we make sure it is organized and appreciated by everybody,” he added.

“The centre caters to the whole man, not only the physical,” shared Clarke, “But with the spiritual and the mental, we believe that churches ought to do more than just preach a sermon.

“We want to know that we are touched with the feelings that people are going through, and that is important for us.”