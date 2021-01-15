Seven Haitian Nationals on illegal landing charge

Seven Haitian nationals – six males and one female – appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Debbye Ferguson on Wednesday (January 13), answering to the charge of Illegal Landing, contrary to Section 19 (1) of the Immigration Act.

According to immigration officials, the group was apprehended onboard a motor vessel by Immigration officers on Sunday, January 10 in the Tynes Bay area.

With the assistance of a translator, Ferguson detailed the charge to the defendants, who through the translator said they understood.

They all entered a guilty plea and were ordered deported as soon as practicable.

Additionally, one adult Bahamian male was charged with harboring the migrants.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge and was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Corrections until March 8, 2021.

His subsequent request for bail was denied as this was his second appearance before the sitting magistrate for a similar offense. However, the magistrate advised the defendant that he could seek bail in the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, the public was reminded that the Immigration Department is committed to executing the mandates of its agency by effectively coordinating efforts with other law enforcement officers, to ensure compliance with the Statute Laws of the country.