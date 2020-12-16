Seide appointed to national Rehabilitation Committee

NEW AAPPOINTMENT – Dudley Seide, founder of the Reach Out Youth Organization (ROYO) has been named to the Rehabilitation of Offenders Committee. Seide was appointed to the committee by Governor General, His Excellency Cornelius A. Smith, recently. (PHOTO: TFN FILES)

Dudley Seide, founder of the Reach Out Youth Organization (ROYO) has been named to the Rehabilitation of Offenders Committee.

Seide was appointed to the committee by Governor General, His Excellency Cornelius A. Smith, recently.

The committee, chaired by former Commissioner of Police Paul Farquharson, is geared towards reviewing applications for first time offenders and young persons under the age of 21, having their records expunged. The applications must be processed via the Ministry of National Security.

Speaking with Farquharson regarding Seide’s appointment, he expressed: “Dudley Seide will be our point person for Grand Bahama, as a member of the Rehabilitation of Offenders Committee. He is doing tremendous work on the island and we know that he will continue to do so as a committee member.”

Farquharson also noted that persons eligible to apply for expunging records are first time offenders and young persons 21 years old or younger. The committee was initially established in September 2019.

Seide also expressed his appreciation on being appointed a committee member, noting that such an appointment is indeed historic.

“First of all, I am grateful to Mr. Marvin Dames, Minister of National Security and also to Mr. Paul Farquharson (Chairman, Rehabilitation of Offenders Committee and former Commissioner of Police), for their appointment. When they called me, it took me off guard. They asked me if I would be interested in serving on the committee and I told them that I would be happy to do anything to serve my country. I am the only person from the Family Islands on the committee, everyone else on the board is from New Providence.

“I have already attended a meeting in New Providence back in August but we have virtual meetings every month,” Seide said.

Questioned on what the committee and the applications processed through them would mean to persons convicted of minor offenses, having their records expunged, he responded: “The impact this will have on Grand Bahama is a big one. There are a lot of young men who are trying to secure jobs either at the Container Port or the Shipyard, but they have minor offenses such as marijuana possession. This board will be a great help to those young men, who are looking for a second chance at life.

“I believe that is really what it is all about; giving them that opportunity. Even for persons who want to apply for a visa, those who commit minor crimes this Board will give them the opportunity to obtain a visa.

“I am excited about it; having the opportunity to give back. It is all about giving them a second chance. I deal with a lot of youth and I see the frustration from a lot of them. They share that they want to work but they cannot get a job and so they have to go on the blocks to sell drugs. Those are stories I continue to hear, and so, this program will go a long way in curbing crime as well. Guys on the blocks whose record would not normally be expunged will have the opportunity to have it expunged," he said.

Applications from Grand Bahama are on the drawing board.

“I spoke to Mr. Farquharson recently and so far, we have about 10 to 20 applicants and we will have the sitting right here on Grand Bahama for them. The team will come from New Providence, and we will hear their cases right here. That was great news, to hear that from him; that sittings for Grand Bahamians will be right here for those that would like to have their records expunged.

“This is great news for our young people and I want to say a special thank you to the government for this initiative, to think about persons that are unable to get good jobs now because of their record, they will now have the opportunity to get a good job.”

Seide was questioned how people that are eligible to have their records expunged can go about making an application.

“Persons can contact me at the Reach Out Youth Organization Center by calling 352-1206 or email me at dudley.seide@gmail.com. The application forms are at the center and all they have to do is fill them out drop it back at the center and we will contact them when it is time for the first sitting here in Grand Bahama.

“This is going to be historic; nothing like this has even been done, especially here in Freeport. It is such a great initiative that the Minister of National Security has put forth, to help persons receive a second change in life.”

In conclusion Seide encouraged anyone who is eligible to have their records expunged, to apply to do so. “You never know what your chances are on getting your record expunged. Some persons might feel that it is a waste of their time, but do not think that way. When the committee sits, you may be that very person who they decide to give you a fresh start on life.”

Serious offenses not exempted from expunging include:

1) Manslaughter in respect of which a sentence of five years or more has been imposed on conviction.

2) Murder.

3) Possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply.

4) Treason.

5) Armed robbery.

6) Rape.

7) Unlawful carnal knowledge contrary to Section 286 of the Penal Code.