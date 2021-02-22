Scotiabank donates $30,000 to RMH

DONATION – Scotiabank Bahamas made a sizable monetary donation to the Rand Memorial Hospital (RMH) on the morning of Friday, February 19. The check, in the amount of $30,000.00, will be used to purchase medical equipment for the healthcare facilities pediatric ward. Pictured from left to right are Financial Controller, GBHS Patrice Roberts; Hospital Administrator, GBHS Sharon Williams; Managing Director, Scotiabank Bahamas Limited Roger Archer and Personal Banking Manager, Scotiabank Nicolette Turnquest. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

Scotiabank Bahamas Limited made a sizable financial donation to the Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) Rand Memorial Hospital on Friday, February 19.

The check, in the amount of 30,000.00, will be used to purchase medical equipment for the Lula Knowles Pediatric Unit.

Managing Director, Scotiabank Bahamas Limited, Roger Archer, was on hand for the special presentation, which he made to Hospital Administrator, Public Hospitals Authority Sharon Williams.

“Today, we are here to present this check to the Rand Memorial Hospital (RMH). We know that this is a really difficult time. Over the last two years, between Hurricane Dorian and COVID, the hospital has been doing excellent work and we want to be able to contribute to the efforts of the hospital.

“We want to ensure that the hospital is in a position to help the community overcome COVID. This $30,000.00 will help with the purchase of a ventilator, an oxygen-monitoring machine and also, two pediatric wheelchairs.”

Williams thanked Archer and the Scotiabank Bahamas for the kind gesture.

“On behalf of our Ministry of Health, our Public Hospitals Authority Headquarters and Managing Director of our Public Hospitals Authority, our grateful executive Management Committee at GBHS, staff and more importantly, our pediatric population of Grand Bahama, we would like to thank Scotiabank for the tremendous support in ensuring that our recovery experience is that much easier,” said Williams.

She noted that it has been a year since the devastation of Hurricane Dorian and while the hospital is well on its way to recovery, there is still much more to the restoration process.

“It is through the support of The Bahamas Government, and in partnership with companies and organizations like yourselves, that we are able to provide more effective care for the community of Grand Bahama.

“We will certainly use the funds that are being donated, as indicated, to purchase the ventilator, the monitor and the wheelchairs to ensure that our pediatric population is well served,” Williams stated.

Following the presentation, Williams invited Archer and other representatives of Scotiabank Bahamas Limited to view the ongoing renovations at the Rand Memorial Hospital, inclusive of the Lula Knowles Pediatric Unit.