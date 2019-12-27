Santa’s Helper Vicky Martell honoured at ROYO Annual Christmas Party and Giveaway

ROYO GIVEAWAY – In the spirit of the holiday season, Reach Out Youth Organization (ROYO) hosted its annual Christmas Party and Giveaway, this year renaming the festivities in honour of Vicky Martell (centre), of Santa’s Helpers. (PHOTO COURTESY OF ROYO)

In the spirit of the holiday season, Reach Out Youth Organization (ROYO) hosted its annual Christmas Party and Giveaway, this year renaming the festivities in honour of Vicky Martell, of Santa’s Helpers.

Martell, who spearheads the delivery of toys to children throughout the island, in time for Christmas, was unable to continue the effort this year; as a result, President of ROYO Dudley Seide took on the initiative and toys were distributed during the Christmas Party on Saturday, December 21 at the organization’s Community Centre, Banyan Lane.

In an interview at the event, Seide described the day as ‘awesome.’

“Hurricane Dorian tried to stop us, but God is stronger than Hurricane Dorian,” he said.

Seide noted that attendees were welcomed to various gifts, including Christmas stockings, toys, clothing, generators, ham, turkey and more that day. “We have over 1,000 toys.”

Children attending the fun day were also able to play on bouncing castles and eat a hot meal, which organizers made available for some 500-600 people.

A multitude of additional supplies were available to attendees, including bottled water, baby supplies and toiletries. “Everyone will leave here happy today,” Seide said.

He added that it is a blessing to be the vessel that can bless people in the community.

“I’m just happy that God can use us as a vessel to continue to bless people in Grand Bahama,” he added.

Explaining why this year’s event was being held in honour of Martell, who plays a major role in the Grand Bahama community, Seide said, “This lady for the past 45 years has been giving toys to The Bahamas.”

Seide noted that this was the first year Martell was unable to do so, because she got injured after Hurricane Dorian. “She supplies over 8,000 toys every year.”

Seide furthered that he promised to pay tribute to Martell, because she has done and probably will continue to do so much for the Grand Bahama community.

“I would never let her name die because she gives so much to this country,” he added.

Martell tearfully expressed gratitude for the honour, stating that this initiative started with her mother. “We delivered toys in trucks, in cars and buses.”

She added that it was her honour to serve the community and her responsibility to take care of the children, particularly those who were in need.

“It is about the needy not the greedy,” she stated.

Martell’s organization Santa’s Helpers delivered 7,897 toys to children on the island in Christmas 2018. “Each child got a nice gift, a small bag of candy with Hershey chocolate kisses and candy canes.”

That year, toys were also sent to Grand Cay, Long Island and Cat Island, Martell added. “So, there was one day for East GB, Freeport and the Southern Shore communities; then another day for EMR, Holmes Rock and West End.”

The Third Wave volunteer organization stepped up to partner with ROYO. The organization seeks to encourage and inspire people to give a little back to the world; to volunteer even for just an hour, whether it is helping inner-city kids or the elderly lady living next door or even with an environmental issue.

Third Wave Founder Dr. Alison Thompson said that this event was about spreading love.

She told this daily that they wanted to assist the communities that are often overlooked in situations like Dorian.

“We think it is really important to find the neighbourhoods that don’t get help,” she explained.