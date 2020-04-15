Sands’ blood donors appeal extends to GB

BLOOD DONORS NEEDED – Minister of Health Dr. Duane Sands told The Freeport News on (Tuesday, April 14) that the appeal he made for blood donors in the House of Assembly last week Wednesday (April 8), was also extended to Grand Bahama residents.

With the total count of COVID-19 positive cases for The Bahamas at 49 and 712 persons in quarantine, Sands appealed to Bahamians to "please donate blood."

He advised residents that coming out of the five-day lockdown, which began on Wednesday, April 8 and ended Tuesday, April 14, "it (blood) is vitally needed throughout the country."

“The blood bank will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. weekdays, during this period, when we have weekend lockdowns. The last donor is accepted at 4:30 p.m.

“Please bring a form of identification, like your driver’s license or NIB (National Insurance Board) card. I need you to make donations next week. I need you to spread the word that we need blood donations,” he said.

Sands noted that arrangements are presently being made for persons to donate blood in Grand Bahama, as the Rand Memorial Hospital is still comprised, due to damages from Hurricane Dorian back in September 2019.

Noting that persons have asked in what way they can help the country in battling this deadly pandemic, Sands said that donating blood is just one way that they can do that.

“Many of you have asked what you can do to help during this crisis. I have a specific answer, please donate blood. There is an urgent need to replenish our blood supply.

“This is a simple and easy way to save lives. All blood types are accepted; however, you cannot donate if you are sick," he added.

As of Tuesday, two additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed, all in New Providence, which brought the total count for the country to 49.

Of the two latest confirmed COVID-19 cases, one is a 40-year-old female, with no history of travel. Currently, she is in self-isolation at home. The second case, a male, 50, who also had no history of travel, is hospitalized.