ROYO’s 2020 conference drives home ‘life changing’ message

ATTENTIVE – Youngsters listened attentively to presenters sharing their messages of positivity, during Reach Out Youth Organization’s 13th Annual Conference. (PHOTOS: JENNEVA RUSSELL)

Noted mentorship programme, Reach Out Youth Organization (ROYO), has become a life changing therapy for many young men on the island and the 13th Annual Boys to Men Conference was nothing less, as the event’s message was geared toward shifting the attendees’ attention to pursuing their purpose.

For the more than 500 young male students gathered at the New Life Worship Centre on Friday, February 7, ROYO President Dudley Seide was intentional with the theme, ‘Created by God and Built for a Purpose’ as he sought to encourage the young men to make the right choices and look to God for their reason of living.

Senior Pastor of Gateway Outreach Ministries, Bimini, Apostle Gilbert Rolle Sr. was the guest speaker.

However, students from Bishop Michael Eldon High School, Jack Hayward Junior High School, Sunland Baptist Academy, Grand Bahama Christian Academy, Walter Parker Primary School, Hugh Campbell Primary School and many more listened attentively to testimonials from several presenters, who had changed their path of violence.

Highlighting the event was a demonstration by Seide, who rented a casket to drive home the message of what happens when a person’s life is snatched at the hands of brutality.

He said that many young men are losing their lives to senseless behaviour. “Thirteen years later, we chose this theme, ‘Created by God and Built for a Purpose,’ because we are losing a lot of our young boys through gangs. So, today we are going to have a powerful presentation, to show the young men that when you die, you go in the grave by yourself no matter how much friends or how many gangs you were affiliated with; you are all alone.

“We want to hit home and let them know that God placed them on this earth to be productive young men and to be good persons in our community. If we could save one young man today, it would be worth it because the evil forces are taking over our young boys. So, this is going to be very powerful, and we want to save our next generation,” he expressed.

“We still have a lot of good young boys that we are losing through gang violence and peer pressure, so this conference today is going to be a very powerful one this year.

“We have Apostle Gilbert Rolle Sr., because he is one of those men who use to deal drugs back in the day and right now, he is the pastor at Gateway Outreach Ministries. So, we want to let them see that you could start off making wrong decisions, but your life could turn around today.

“We want to say a special thank you to Mr. Ivan Butler and the Ministry of Education, because they see the importance of this conference as it is a gang prevention seminar and conference; so, I plan for it to hit home today.”

In his presentation, Apostle Rolle said that in order to reach one’s purpose, an individual must understand their worth and build on that as their foundation.

He noted that the livelihood of a child is cultivated through the hands of his guardians and that the collective teaching of adults must continue to unify if change is to happen.

“This morning I am here to share a message with the young men about purpose. If they can grab a hold of what purpose is, it would cost them to be able to move into their destiny and into their future. When purpose is lost in a generation, the enemy comes in and snatches the young people away. So, if we can get them back on track with purpose, knowing their destiny, knowing who they were created to be, knowing what they were created for, then, I believe, that at the end of the day they will discover their destiny. That is why so many are going into gangs and going into drugs and violence, because they don’t know who they are. So, we want to talk to them about letting them know who they are.

“If we don’t tell them who they are, then the world is going to define who they are and because the world has defined who they are, that is why so many people are now moving away from purpose; the reason why they were created and the reason why they are here,” said Rolle.

Sharing several points the young men could follow to begin living a life of purpose, Rolle said, “God created parents, He created pastors, He created people in position to make sure they can assist with getting these young men back on track.

“One of the things that you have to understand in this season is, God has placed people in the young people lives to steer them into destiny. Once we can get the young people and the older people to work together, the older people can steer them into their destiny. It will cause them to get back on track.”

He added that need to know who they are. “And I have to reiterate, if they don’t know who they are the world, the gangs and society will shape them into what they want them to become.

“God gave children to parents, because their job is to train the child in the way he should go, so when they get old they would not depart from it. We have a generation where parenthood is missing.

“Parenthood could be from pastors to preachers, to teachers. There was a time when a village use to parent the children and now we don’t have that anymore. So, if we could get the older people in society to see the importance of them being in place that would be helpful. There are so many absent parents – fathers and mothers – in society and because of that they are going to stray.

“The church alone can’t do it; we need to work as a village because after they leave out of the presence of church, they got to go home. If we can get the parents on one accord with the message, then we can get them back on course with destiny,” said Rolle.

Senior Master of Jack Hayward Junior High School Callie Theoc commended Seide for his dedication, noting that the Boys to Men Conference was an event that was needed to shift the mind set of the young men.

“The reason why I brought my young men here is because a lot of men, especially young students, do not have the influence that they need to go on the right path. As you know, in society, they have a lot of negativity. You may have persons who may encourage them to be a part of gangs, however, this is like remediation where we are trying to intercept that.

“There are positive and negative gangs, but we want them to be a part of a positive gang. That is the purpose of this whole meeting, because if you look at the crime rate, the majority of them are done by young men. And so, knowledge is power and many of them don’t know the power that they possess and that the power they possess can be used negatively or positively. So, this is a way to kind of fill their minds with information so they can channel that energy and that power in a positive way,” said Theoc.

“We don’t want these guys to go to prison or have them locked up. The message that we want to share with them is that they are powerful, and they are a young man that can do great things,” he added.

Walter Parker Primary Principal Troy Ritchie, who brought his Grade 5 and 6 boys said, “I have been attending this conference with my boys regardless of what school I was at. I have been coming here for five years with my boys, and I applaud Mr. Dudley Seide for allowing the boys to come to a place where they can see other men in positive positions, displaying positive qualities and attributes.

“Most of our students come from environments that they don’t often see what the healthy positive male looks like. Sometimes their information comes from the media, social media, TV or even in the home. I am not saying that every father or male figure in the child’s environment is not a healthy positive male, but what I am saying is that oftentimes the reach to see good males in action is sometimes limited.

“So, when we have organizations like this reaching out to boys, that want to say to them there is hope, there are men in our community making a difference and there are men who care, men who are men of excellence, men directed by God; I am in full support. So, every year when this conference comes around, I make an effort to at least carry my fifth and six graders,” said Ritchie.