ROYO returns to Garden Villas as feeding program continues

(PHOTOS: BARBARA WALKIN)

Commonly known as the ‘Ghetto,’ Garden Villas is where the program, headed by ROYO President Dudley Seide, started 13 years ago. On Thursday, he led his team in a distribution exercise of a hot meal, care packages, blankets and more.

“Thirteen years ago, this is where I started in the Garden Villas community.

“I had several phone calls. They (residents of Garden Villas) said I went east end, to west end, Pinder’s Point and Williams Town and they asked, ‘how come you forgot us?’

“So, I told them that I was coming today and I brought everything for the Garden Villas community.”

Seide thanked management and staff at Banana Bay, which assisted with the food; Sawyer’s Fresh Market that stepped up, providing meat; the GB Disaster Relief Foundation (an arm of the GB Port Authority); and PharmaChem.

“So, we are going to supply them with grocery packages, blankets and other items. Today is going to be a good day for the Garden Villas community.

“I also want to tell them thank you, because this is where I started. So, I just want them to know that COVID-19 came but it can’t destroy us. That's why I continue my efforts, going to the length and breadth of Grand Bahama to try to bring some relief,” Seide said.

Noting that this island is just recently out of a lengthy lockdown period, Seide said that being able to give back to the people in Garden Villas is a blessing.

ROYO president thanked the media for the role played in getting the organization’s message for assistance out to the public.

“I made an appeal some three weeks ago for assistance and since then, people have been dropping off items to the center. So, I just want to thank all those folks who have contributed and been a part of this initiative.

“We still need help … but I will do my best to assist those folks who are not working at this time, it is hard on them.”

Seide encouraged anyone wanting to assist the organization in continuing its feeding program, to reach out to him through 441-1229, 727-1229 or visit the Community Center on Banyan Lane.