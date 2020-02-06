ROYO Mentoring Conference set for Feb. 7

BOYS TO MEN CONFERENCE – The 13th Annual Reach Out Youth Organization (ROYO) Boys to Men Conference will take place this coming Friday, February 7 at the New Life Worship Centre beginning at 9:30 a.m. Organizers are encouraging all schools on the island to have their young men attend. Pictured from left to right are Inspector Christopher Farquarson, Central Division; Bishop Joseph Hall, Co-Coordinator, ROYO; Dudley Seide, Founder, ROYO and Superintendent Alvardo Dames, OIC, Central Division, RBPF. (PHOTO: JAIMIE SMITH)

Slated for Friday, February 7 at the New Life Worship Centre, Reach Out Youth Organization (ROYO) will host its 13th Annual Boys to Men Youth Mentoring Conference, which, as always, is geared towards transforming the lives of young men by exposing them to positive male role models who continue to make an indelible impact on society.

Founder of Reach Out Youth Organization (ROYO) Dudley Seide explained that this year’s focus will be on encouraging and imparting the message that, gang violence and such activity is not the route to take.

Noting as this year’s theme states that they are all, ‘Created by God and built for a Purpose,’ Seide acknowledged on Tuesday, February 4, during a press conference, “This is an exciting year. This is our 13th year with our Boys to Men Mentoring Conference. This year’s theme is, ‘Created by God, built for a Purpose.’

“I met with Mr. (Keith) Barr (principal, St. George’s High School) about a month ago. His concern was that in his school they had a lot of young men that were fighting and they were fighting because they were affiliated with different gangs in the school. And so, this year, we want our focus to be on letting the young men know that gangs are not the right way to go. We have been losing a lot of our young men on the streets of Grand Bahama and through the school system, because they have been affiliating with gangs.

“What I want to do this year is really show them that as much as they may love gangs, when they go in their coffins or graves they are going by themselves,” Seide said.

Noting that there will be powerful presentation this year, Seide said he is hopeful that it will change the mind set of the young men and help them understand that God put them on this Earth for a purpose. “I am very excited, we have a lot of door prizes; Flamingo Air is one of our sponsors and we want to thank them as well as Chances, FOCOL, among others.

“We are losing our young men, and it hurts. I have buried three young boys right here on Grand Bahama, all affiliated with gangs. Enough is enough and we are going to show them that they have to make right choices. Their whole purpose in life is to graduate, probably go off to college and be someone productive in our community,” expressed Seide.

President, Grand Bahama Christian Council Rev. Robert Lockhart, was also on hand rendering his full support for the upcoming event.

“I would like to take this opportunity to once again congratulate the ROYO for its continuous effort to encourage our young men to be the best that they can be. We realize that they are a part of our future and when they do well, we know that our future is doing well.

“As they (ROYO) also work along with the Ministry of Education, this is a powerful connection. Of course, the Ministry of Education is the main organization and institution in this country responsible for the development of the minds of our young people, especially our young men by means of education. That is the role that they play.

“I would like to really appeal to the community, especially to the Christian community, my fellow pastors and churches, all of us have youth groups; those of us reaching out to young men in our community, in one way or another through our youth ministries, youth leaders and youth pastors.

“Of course, the majority of our members are mothers and fathers who have children, boys and girls themselves; I want to encourage them to make sure that they have the young men attending this event on Friday, February 7 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the New Life Worship Centre,” said Lockhart.

Bishop Joseph Hall, co-host of the upcoming conference added, “I want to congratulate Pastor Dudley Seide for his consistency, having gone through 13 consecutive years dealing with young men in our community, and indeed our country.

“The theme for this year is very fitting. We must all know that it is He who created us, not we ourselves. We are His children; the sheep of his pasture. It is regrettable to say that most people around town are suggesting that our young people or, our young men in general are failing us. I hasten to say, this ministry does not think that way. We recognize, and we want to inject into the minds of our young men that they were created by God, no one else. They were created for a purpose, and that purpose is to lift up the name of Jesus.

“I want to encourage all of my colleagues, as Pastor Lockhart has mentioned, for all to come. We have ben making a plea for over 13 years. We want you to join us, be a part of something great. I feel that something good is about to happen this year, by the grace and power of Almighty God,” said Hall.

Superintendent Alvardo Dames, OIC Central Division, Royal Bahamas Police Force will serve as a guest speaker during the event. He too pledged his full support along with the organization, to Seide’s event and the entire ROYO ministry.

“Any opportunity that the RBPF has to make an impression on the lives of our young men, we will take full advantage of that.

“Dudley Seide and his organization, ROYO has been a companion with the RBPF for years. In partnership, we come together, involve in activities surrounding the youth in the community. It just so happens that this particular event that is scheduled for February 7, headed by Mr. Seide and his organization has been dubbed a gang intervention programme.

“The theme that he has selected, I think is fitting for the mandate of our organization, in terms of interaction with youth and that is ‘created by God, built for a Purpose,” said Dames.

“The RBPF is just one building block in the lives of young men and we believe that the very foundation of the young man is his home, where he was brought up and, we believe that as a part of society, the RBPF has a part to play, in that building process. “At the end of the day, when a young man becomes a man, all of the different impacts and impressions that have been made upon his life, we are hoping that as police offers, we would have made such an impression in their lives.

“We do not take this opportunity lightly; we will be present to continue to support this great intervention, because we believe that if we can impact a young man’s life at an early stage, we prevent a lot of misfortunes that we see that have developed in our society, when they become men. We would rather bend a young man than to have to break a man.

“With that, we fully support and endorse what Mr. Seide and his organization are about. We will be there, in full support, to ensure that we play our role in helping young men understand their purpose. Their purpose is to simply be leaders and we recognize that they can be bad leaders or they can be good leaders. We are here as the RBPF to be good examples for them to look up to in order to be molded into young men that will be productive in society,” stated Dames.