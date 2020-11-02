ROYO continues annual back to school giveaway

ROYO GIVEAWAY – Reach Out Youth Organization (ROYO) recently hosted its Annual Back-to-School Giveaway on the grounds of the Community Center, located on Banyan Lane, where hundreds of back to school supplies were distributed to students. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

In traditional fashion, despite many setbacks as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Reach Out Youth Organization (ROYO) recently hosted its Annual Back-to-School Giveaway on the grounds of the Community Center, located on Banyan Lane.

Due to the pandemic, following strict protocols, the event took a different spin as recipients engaged in a drive-through distribution in order to practice social distancing. Nonetheless, hundreds showed up to receive the donations again this year.

ROYO Founder Dudley Seide expressed his "heartfelt gratitude" to persons and entities that have continued to support the organization over the years. However, he made a sincere appeal to anyone, in a position to do so, to support the organization’s efforts so even more families could be assisted.

“This is truly amazing. Some folks were here since 9:00 p.m. last night. This year we are doing the give back a little differently, whereby the kids are also receiving fresh fruit and other snack items. We are also giving out about 1,000 backpacks and about 100 electronic devices.

“The demand is high. I have had parents calling for the past two weeks for assistance. I really would like to make an appeal to Grand Bahama. We need help. I need some business places, to please pour into our ministry,” he pleaded.

He added that ROYO has been donating to families since the beginning of the pandemic, back in March.

“What is taking place here today, we have been doing since March. To date we have fed about 15,000 families and we continue to push to have this Back-to-School Giveaway.”

Seide said that most of the packages being presented to the students were from America.

“I made some appeals to persons in The United States and they stepped up and assisted us with what is taking place here today. I am asking corporate Grand Bahama and others to please continue to invest in our youth.

“These families are truly in need. Reach Out is here to help offer a helping hand. It is amazing to see this today. Cars are wrapped around the block, but I give God all of the honor and glory. I just want to say thank you to everyone that believes in us. I still need people to understand that what we do here is real. Families are able to receive new backpacks for their kids, to help a little bit with getting them prepared for school.

“We are just trying to help families here on Grand Bahama. This is what our organization is all about, helping those that are less fortunate. After today, if folks still need help, they can come to the Reach Out Youth Center (located on Banyan Lane), to receive backpacks.

“My heart is so full, that we are still able to help our community here on Grand Bahama but again, we cannot do it alone. I know that we have people out there who can help, and we appeal for you to do so, but this is a God-send, with what you are seeing here today.”

He concluded by thanking a few of the local sponsors who continuously assist in the ministry’s efforts.