ROYO ‘Boys to Men Conference’ set Feb. 4

The Reach Out Youth Organization (ROYO) is preparing for its annual conference.

“Having made an indelible impact on the youth, in particular young men for the past 12 years, the Reach Out Youth Organization (ROYO) is pleased to announce that its 12th annual Boys to Men Youth Mentoring Conference is fast approaching,” said Founder-Director Dudley Seide.

This year’s event is scheduled for Thursday, February 4 beginning at 9:15 a.m.

According to Seide, this year the event will be hosted outside of the confines of the city of Freeport.

“Reach Out Youth Organization will be partnering with the Ministry of Education to host our 12th Annual Boys to Men Mentoring Conference under the theme, ‘Unstoppable Game Changers.’ We are so excited … this year will be the first year that we are not hosting it in Freeport. We are taking it into the west. The conference, this year, will be held in the Eight Mile Rock High School Gymnasium. Of course, all health protocols will be in place, inclusive of hand sanitizing and social distancing,” Seide said. Learning institutions from West Grand Bahama are expected to have a strong presence.

“Schools attending the conference will include Bartlett High Primary, Martin Town Primary, Holmes Rock Primary, West End All Age and Eight Mile Rock High School.

“We have a number of great speakers who will present, including Dudley Seide Jr. of Gateway Ministries out of Bimini; Pastor Bruce Russell from Calvary Temple; and our guest speaker for the event will be Michael Pintard, Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries and Member of Parliament for Marco City,” informed Seide.

He added that this year, the theme chosen will hopefully, impress upon attendees that they too, once they believe, can achieve anything.

“When young men hear the term unstoppable, they tend to think about Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Kobe Bryant, but we want to instill in them that they too are unstoppable and can be the game changers of their lives. That is the message we want to send to them this year. Even though COVID-19 came and slowed things down a bit, we want them to know that they are still unstoppable. Anything that they believe in, it can happen.

“This is history for us, for the first time taking the conference to the west. We are very excited and I believe the kids will enjoy it as well. We are asking the parents to allow their kids to attend because it will be a life changing conference for them. A lot of times when we host the conference in the Freeport area, the schools in the west do not have the opportunity to come, and so this year we are taking the conference to them,” said Seide.

The ROYO president noted as well, that he considered cancelling the event this year.

“But cancelling would have been a disservice to the kids. We also wondered where we should have it. I prayed and fasted about it and the Lord showed me that we should take it to the west this year.

“A lot of persons know me for giving to the wider community and forget that my organization is actually a youth mentoring program. Any opportunity that I have to still continue to do my work, to steer young boys in the right direction, is key for me.”

Questioned what it means to him to see those that have passed through the program now as productive members of society, Seide answered: “It makes me feel that my labor was not in vein. Today, we have a young man that went through the Boys to Men Conferences and now he is in college.

“We have a young man who attended the Boys to Men Conferences, and now today he is a police officer. And so, they are some of the reasons why we felt it was so important to continue with the conference, to continue to see the change in the lives of these young men. That is why, no matter what I do, I will always continue with the conference.”

Seide continued: “We have met some challenges, but if I do not do anything else this year, I have to keep the conference going because we see the impact. You know that you are making a real impact when teachers call you and ask if a conference will be held this year.

“Students in the Freeport area may feel a void that the conference will be held in the west, but I think it is time that we take the conference to them,” concluded Seide.

Free, hot lunches will be provided for all students in attendance.