Rotary Lucaya donates beds to Rand Memorial

Service-based organization, the Rotary Club of Lucaya (RCL) made a donation of medical equipment, inclusive of hospital beds, to the Grand Bahama Health Services (GBHS), in particular, the Rand Memorial Hospital (RMH) where extensive renovations are being concluded.

Immediate Past President James Carey noted that the donation was one in the making for quite some time.

“We are here for this very special occasion, to present to the Rand Memorial Hospital. This is our biggest initiative probably in the club’s history. We were awarded our first global grant … many of you might not know, but this is a club that has done some amazing things over the course of the last 50 years,” said Carey.

According to Carey, 18 regular hospital beds, two emergency beds, two birthing beds and one defibrillator were donated to the GBHS, by the club on Thursday, January 21.

“This has been a long way coming, about two years. It did not start with just my presidency, but it began in Don Martin’s (Past President) presidency, and it continues with the current President Minna Winters.

“At this time, I would like to thank the community at large that donated the funds to make this happen. Our major corporate sponsor, Fidelity Bank, contributed so much,” he acknowledged.

Speaking on behalf of the financial institution, RCL member and Fidelity Bahamas Financial Centre Manager, Carmel Parker-Dean, expressed: “Fidelity is a community minded bank. It is no secret that the RMH has been in need of beds for a very long time, prior to Dorian. When Dorian came it wiped out much of the equipment and so, we know that beds were needed.

“Many of you would remember that Fidelity Bank hosted our New Beginnings Seminar last March. We took that opportunity to inject some $50,000.00 into the community of Grand Bahama by way of different organizations and charities, for them to get themselves back up and running to provide the services that they were used to providing post Dorian. Of those funds, we decided to allocate some towards this particular project that we were very happy to get behind. To see the beds today and the project to be fulfilled, we are very happy to have partnered with Rotary in this regard.”

RCL President Winters added: “We, the RCL, are so happy and thankful that we are able to donate these beds. We realize the challenges that Dorian brought forth and put the RMH in such a state. We knew that we had to do something. Our Immediate Past President took the mantle and went ahead, meeting with a number of Rotarians in Nebraska and others areas. It took a long time, but finally the beds are here.”

She continued: “Administrator Sharon Williams, we are grateful that we are able to do this, on behalf of our great community of Grand Bahama. We are so happy that we can help and assist the hospital at this time. We have always donated to the hospital, and we will continue to do so.”

GBHS Hospital Administrator Williams, on behalf of the Executive Management Committee of GBHS accepted the donation.

“We say a profound thanks to the RCL for this tremendous and timely gift. It is indeed timely as you have heard mentioned. We would have started this initiative with the Rotary Club some two years ago. It did not materialize at that time, I guess because the Lord would have it when we actually really needed it.

“Right now, we are in tremendous need of the critical equipment which include the beds – both birthing beds and regular beds – and the defibrillator. All were wiped out during Dorian for the GBHS.

“It's timely again, because within the next month we will be entering and starting to stage our return to the hospital. Our hospital facility should be ready for relocation within the next six weeks. Again, we say thank you for these timely gifts to our hospital, and to the population of Grand Bahama. In terms of the type of equipment, they are the top of the line. Thank you for providing us with the best, to be able to serve our community,” stated Williams.

Rotarian and Member of Parliament for East Grand Bahama K. Peter Turnquest added: “It is a wonderful day here on Grand Bahama as we once again are the beneficiaries of such generosity from people, not only here on island, but those, as we have heard, from persons of good will, in the United States (Nebraska).

“Of course, this was all made possible by the wonderful organization, Rotary International. This shows what the power of people who are serving one purpose, can achieve, once they come together to work for the common good. Rotary has always been about building communities and making tremendous contributions to building up, not only infrastructure, but also building up humankind.

“I want to thank the RCL for this generous donation. We all know the RMH was practically catastrophically destroyed during the hurricane, not only in the furnishings, but also the infrastructure. Fortunately, we are at the tail end of completing the infrastructural work, and so, now it is very timely that we are receiving this furniture to help build out this facility.

“This kind of support is something that we can never pay for; it is certainly not within the government’s resources to reach the level that Rotary has been able to reach and so we are very grateful for that partnership.

“We certainly want to wish you continued success in the work that you do Madam President and Assistant Governor (Billy Jane Ferguson). As you complete your year, we look forward to continued partnerships with the RCL and all of the Rotary Clubs here on Grand Bahama. Thank you so much,” concluded Turnquest.