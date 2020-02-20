Rotary Club of Sunset sets delightful Valentine mood

SPECIAL HONOURS – President of the Rotary Club of Sunset, Donald Ward and club members hosted an early Valentine get-together at the Flamingo Room in the Castaways Hotel, on Thursday, February 13, where they honoured international donors Vernon and Katherine McLane of Baltimore, Maryland and Steven Campbell and his wife from Delaware, Ohio. Also recognized was local businessman Minas Vardaoulis. (PHOTO: JUELANDA THOMPSON)

The Rotary fraternity’s foundation is fortified by the spirit of togetherness.

Rotary is indeed, a networking global organization that focuses on bringing together professionals, their friends and associates, in comradeship to target meaningful goals, to help those in need, to fellowship, and to unite folks of different persuasions in a meaningful way.

Rotarians are good at what they do, and a comfortable social environment forms the backdrop for whatever their assistance-minded objectives are.

A recent case in point of the distinctively rich culture of meeting in inspirational social settings was the pre-Valentine affair hosted by the Rotary Club of Sunset, Grand Bahama 83187.

With President Donald Ward leading the way, the club staged an early Valentine get-together at the Flamingo Room in the Castaways Hotel, on Thursday, February 13. Members, and guests were accommodated in a delightful, but informative setting for several hours. Prelude remarks from the president, that acquainted guests with the unique Rotary format, set the mood for good fellowship, and paved the way for a night of fun, good eating, awards and prize-giving.

Honoured in a special way were international donors Vernon and Katherine McLane of Baltimore, Maryland and Steven Campbell and his wife from Delaware, Ohio and Minas Vardaoulis.

The initiative was a heartfelt message that exuded the intentions of the Rotarians as the special guests were thanked for their assistance in the recovery effort, following Hurricane Dorian.

Mrs. McLane shared with Rotarians that the couple gathered donations in her hometown, Baltimore, packed a trailer that could not have been received by no other organization than the Rotary Club of Sunset.

The McLanes donated to other organizations, including the Grand Bahama Children’s Home.

“We came in the middle of November, and what we did was, we went to all the local businesses back home and they created different job sites for people to drop off donations. Since we have businesses at home, we know a lot of restaurant owners and churches, so everyone just got together and donated everything that was on our list,” she said.

“I feel really good that we picked a group that is actually going to get it to the people that are in need. Unfortunately, we know from disasters in the U.S, that stuff always doesn’t trickle down as fast as it needs to the people that it needs to go to.

“But by giving to this Rotary, in particular, everything went to people that the local Rotarians knew were in desperate need,” she added.

For his financial support, Mr. Campbell received a special medallion from the Rotary Club of Sunset.

Noting that he made the donation looking for no recognition in return, Campbell told Rotarians, “I would always see the four past presidents hang out in Port Lucaya and as I would pass them every night and stop and chat with them, they seemed to be very nice people. But seeing that I wanted to help the people down here in some way, I know Rotary is a good organization, so I gave them a financial donation.

“Tonight, was a really nice night. I was able to see persons that I know like Nick Vikatos and Minas Vardaoulis, and the guys that hang around in Port Lucaya. So, I really enjoyed the comradely.”

Rotary Club of Sunset Immediate Past President Kevin Seymour thanked Rotarians and guests for supporting the event.

“The Valentine’s dinner is just one of the number of times that this particular club has chosen to celebrate the generosity and openness of some of our donors.

“We have some donors like Nick Vikatos and Minas Vardaoulis; then we have others who have given, particularly in the light of Hurricane Dorian. So, we just thought we should share the outpouring of love and generosity that has come from these donors,” said Seymour.