The Rotary Club of Sunset, in continuing its major service initiative, has scheduled an essay competition for students of Grand Bahama.

An essay, 100 words or more, is to be submitted to: rotaryclubofsunset@gmail.com by September 1.

Laptops will go to the top 15 essay writers.

The essays are to be accompanied by a short bio and verification of student status, form/grade and date of birth.

The topic is: 'Serving and Assisting Others.'