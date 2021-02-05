Rotary Club of Sunset networks service program with Catholics

DONATION – The Rotary Club of Sunset recently made a special presentation of electronic tablets to five deserving students on the island of Grand Bahama. Pictured from left to right (back row) are Nicola Rahming, President, Rotary Club of Sunset; Namiah Smith, Marvinique Smith, Matthew Sherman, Fred Sturrup, President-Elect, Rotary Club of Sunset; Kjianna Harris, Layperson at Mary, Star of the Sea Church and Father David Cooper, Rector, Mary, Star of the Sea Church. Pictured from left (front row) are Osmond Williams and Jahsmaine Roberts. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

Five young students from the Catholic system were the most recent recipients of electronic devices courtesy of the Rotary Club of Sunset.

According to the Club’s President-Elect, Fred Sturrup, the donation was a part of the group's continued program of distributing learning devices to assist students throughout the island, as virtual learning has now become part of the norm in the country’s educational system.

“We are the Rotary Club of Sunset. Rotary is all about service and that's what we have been doing. Under the guidance of our President, Nicola Rahming, we put together projects for the entire year, 2020, and of course, the process is ongoing in 2021.

“We spoke to Father (David) Cooper and asked him to see if he could find five students we could give some (electronic) tablets to and here we are today. We are going to present these tablets to you and we want you to utilize them properly,” Sturrup told the students.

“Education has taken a new turn,” he added. “There is now virtual learning, as compared to face-to-face (instruction). As time goes on, it seems that technology will have more of a presence in your lives, more than ever before. And so, we want you to utilize the tablets and make good use of them,” Sturrup appealed to the youngsters.

Rotary Club of Sunset President, Nicola Rahming, echoed the sentiments.

“I am happy to be here. I would first like to thank our President-Elect, Fred Sturrup, who is always initiating and asking us to assist kids and schools with such initiatives. We are grateful to be here on behalf of the Rotary Club of Sunset. We hope that you accept these devices and use them to further your education,” Rahming said.

Pastor at Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Church, Father David Cooper noted that the recipients of the devices were all members of Catholic Churches on Grand Bahama.

“They have each had their own challenges in various ways with the on again and off again school and so, we had to find persons who we knew needed the devices and would benefit from them. This is what we approved of and so, we thank you for all that you do behind the scenes and elsewhere, for the betterment of our island of Grand Bahama.”

Grateful for the electronic devices, a few of the students shared what they intend to use the tablets for.

Namiah Smith, a Grade 10 student at Eight Mile Rock High School stated: “I will use the tablet to do homework and research. I am very grateful for it.”

Questioned what his plans are after high school, Smith responded: “I want to go off to college and study to become a pharmacist.”

Eighth grader of Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Academy (MSSCA), Matthew Sherman noted: “I will use the tablet to complete classwork and homework.”

Sherman stated that he would like to become a pediatrician.

Seventh grader of MSSCA Marvinique Smith expressed: “I plan to use the tablet to do my school work. I will also share it with my sister, who no longer has a tablet.”

On completion of high school, Smith said she wants to go to college. “After college I would like to open my own bakery,” said the aspiring entrepreneur.