Rotary Club of Sunset laptops essay event lauded by District Chief Butler

IVAN BUTLER, District Superintendent, GB and Bimini

A COMMENTARY

The Rotary Club of Sunset, headed by President Nikola Rahming, got high praise recently from a noted education administrator. An essay contest for high, junior, and primary students has been organized by that service organization, and, ultimately the prizes of laptops fit right in with the Ministry of Education’s virtual learning program, and, give some balance to a period made increasingly difficult by the global malady, called Coronavirus.

The COVID-19 (acronym for the disease that evolved in 2019) era has thus far been quite unsettling for Grand Bahamians, as well as fellow citizens of this commonwealth nation, called The Bahamas.

It has indeed, been a long road of trying times, challenges of great proportions ever since the twin hurricane demons, Jeanne and Frances wreaked havoc on Grand Bahama, way back in 2004. The island has never been the same. The Princess properties were devastated and never really bounced back. The International Bazaar became an atrocity. Various other businesses caved in. The inner-city communities became derelict, devoid of the pristine appearance which previously was synonymous with the City of Freeport.

The city, and yes all of Grand Bahama, as a result, lost the magic. The island’s economy has been nosediving throughout the last 16 years. Hurricane Matthew came in 2016, the killer Hurricane Dorian hit the island in 2019, and now COVID-19, the pandemic, has been upon us since March of this year

So, it has been a difficult journey for residents of Grand Bahama. Accordingly, today, we appreciate, wholeheartedly, developments, projects that brighten the horizon. We have been fortunate that there was such an overwhelming positive response from Florida; other areas of the United States; and non-governmental foreign organizations (NGOs), following the passing of Hurricane Dorian.

The Government of The Bahamas is fortunate that the aforementioned stepped into the gap, so mercifully. Also, there are local organizations that continue to step forward with initiatives that help greatly with the island-recovery process.

The Ministry of Education’s District Superintendent, Ivan Butler, over the weekend issued a statement, expressing thanks to the Rotary Club of Sunset.

“On behalf of the Ministry of Education and The Grand Bahama, Bimini & The Cays District, its staff and students, I extend my sincere gratitude and appreciation to the organization, Rotary Club of Sunset. Your generous prizes of fifteen (15) laptops will greatly advance and enhance the education of the many students in our district.

“During this period of continued disaster recovery and the many problems brought by the pandemic, education in Grand Bahama and the entire country has been challenged. More so than ever The Ministry of Education is committed to embracing technology through its virtual platform as a means of educating our students and developing its staff. Thus, your essay gifts idea, in addition to being very timely, is also very appropriate at this time. We also recognize the importance and significance of private partnership in the pursuit of the quality of education we must provide for our students,” said Butler.

The essay competition for students is one of a number of special projects planned by Rotary Sunset. While finalizing the details for the essay event, the club is working also on a food-package drive that is scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 19.

The Rotary Club of Sunset, and other entities which are stepping up to the plate to provide assistance to those in need, and boost the recovery efforts of an island, are to be congratulated!