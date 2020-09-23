Rotary Club of Sunset continues initiatives

WE CARE PACKAGES DISTRIBUTED – The Rotary Club of Sunset donated over 30 ‘We Care Packages to residents of East Grand Bahama on Saturday, September 19. Pictured (insert) from left to right are Rotarians Meoshi Knowles, Frederick Sturrup, Tony Miller; and Nicola Rahming, President, Rotary Club of Sunset. (PHOTOS: JAIMIE SMITH)

The Rotary Club of Sunset continued its humanitarian efforts over the weekend in the East End settlement, distributing care packages to residents in need.

This past Saturday, September 19, over 30 families in East Grand Bahama received grocery bags from the civic organization, which partnered along with local food stores.

According to Club President Nicola Rahming, the community effort was the third project and second "packages giveaway" initiative of the year. Last month, in collaboration with Rotary International, through the district, the Sunset club distributed packages in the Hudson Estates Community. Earlier this month, Sunset concluded its school essay contest by presenting 15 laptops to the top young writers.

“On a direct personal basis, Saturday's effort was Rotary Club of Sunset's second ‘We Care Package Giveaway.’ The first such back in 2017, following Hurricane Matthew. We would have connected with the Department of Social Services, whereby they gave us a list of names of persons who were in need. We then made contact with those persons. They came on the grounds of Castaways Resort and we distributed the items to them.

“For this ‘We Care’ package giveaway, we connected with Pastor Marguerite Munroe of Word of Life Ministries, which is right over Casaurina Bridge. The reason we decided to go into that area was because some of our very own Rotarians lived in that area and were affected by the storm (Hurricane Dorian).”

To give back to their very own club members, as well as others in the community meant a great deal to the entire membership.

“Pastor Munroe gave us the names of a few persons in need, about 30 in total. She also lived in that area, and the church is located in the area as well.”

Rahming explained that persons received the ‘We Care’ packages on the church grounds of Word of Life Ministries. The recipients received the non-perishable food items along with a case of water, each.

She furthered that such initiatives demonstrate service above self and the trend will continue during her tenure.

“The Rotary Club of Sunset would like to make this an annual event. Personally, coming from humble beginnings, I love to give back and so I believe that this donation is timely. We know that there are persons still preparing their kids for school. Even though they may not engage in face to face learning in the classroom, they still must prepare.

“Money is tight right now for many. For the Rotary Club of Sunset to partner with Sawyer’s Market, Stop and Shop and Express Food Mart, whom all stepped up and helped us with this initiative, I think it is great on their behalf. Having people in the community to come in and help, if they are able to, would assist so many persons right now because again, a lot of people are still in need," concluded Rahming.