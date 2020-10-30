Rotary Club of Sunset continues electronic tablet distributions

PRESENTATION – Six students recently received electronic tablets from the Rotary Club of Sunset. Pictured standing from left to right are Kaylee Smith, Dmajio Hanna, Odel Solomon, Tavares Moss, Devin Lewis and Kendria Rolle. Seated from left to right are President-Elect, Rotary Club of Sunset Fred Sturrup, and President, Rotary Club of Sunset Nicola Rahming. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

Rotary Club of Sunset's President Nicola Rahming and President-Elect Fred Sturrup, recently continued the organization's efforts to assist deserving students with electronic devices, to further their education in this COVID-19 environment.

In the club’s latest initiative, six students were selected to receive tablets for their now online classes.

Sturrup, speaking with the recipients prior to the presentation stated: “The Rotary Club of Sunset is very proud to have been the initiators of this networking with students, given this new normal in our society, whereby electronic learning is the way to go.

“With the guidance and leadership of our president, Nicola Rahming, we thought to provide students, those in need, with electronic equipment to assist with academic goals.

“Your obligation is to utilize these tablets that you will receive today, to assist you in best learning your subjects. Keep that in mind,” Sturrup advised.

Rahming expressed her excitement in being able to assist the youngsters with the tools they need for this new era of education in the country.

“I am happy and privileged to be here today to distribute these devices to you, to assist in your education. As Mr. Sturrup indicated, this is the new norm. Accept the devices to further your education and I hope that you enjoy,” she added.

The students, ranging from primary to high school students, all expressed their appreciation to the Rotary Club of Sunset for the kind gesture.

St. Paul’s Methodist College student, Dmajio Hanna expressed: “It feels good to have received this electronic tablet. I will use it to do my school work. Thank you very much; I really appreciate it.”

Upon completion of high school the 11th grader shared that he intends to continue his education at the tertiary level, while securing a job as carpenter or electrician.

Grade 11 student of Tabernacle Baptist Academy, Devin Lewis, commented: “I feel good to have received this tablet, because now my parents do not have to buy one for me. I appreciate that, thank you much.”

After high school, Lewis said that she plans to attend college. “I aspire to be a scientist, preferable a biochemist.”

Sixth grader at Walter Parker Primary School, Kendria Rolle said: “It feels good to receive this tablet. I can use it to do my homework and other work for school. Thank you very much.”

Bishop Michael Eldon School sixth grader, Tavares Moss, shared what it meant for him to receive the electronic device. “It feels really good. I can use it to do my schoolwork and other things. I am grateful for it. Thank you so much; I will use it to do good work.”

Moss aspires to be a professional track athlete.

St. Paul’s Methodist College's Odel Solomon of Grade 3 expressed: “I am grateful and thankful. I feel good to receive this. I will use it do my schoolwork and other important things that I need to do. If my dad needs to use, it he can too; I am just grateful. Everyone treats me good and I am so grateful and always say thank you.”

Kaylee Smith, a senior at Grand Bahama Academy senior, Kaylee Smith noted: “I am more than thankful for the Rotary Club of Sunset’s generosity and thoughtfulness in aiding the students of Grand Bahama in such a way.

“I am just so grateful that I was one of the blessed students to receive this gift. I will use this device as an opportunity to expand my knowledge and ensure a productive and successful school year. Thank you again.”

Upon completion of her high school career, Smith intends to attend a university in Canada, majoring in Computer Science.