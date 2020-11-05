Rotary Club of Miami backs Project GBI Rx

The Rotary Club of Miami through its foundation has pledged its full support of Project GBI Rx, which was established to provide much-needed equipment for the Rand Memorial Hospital (RMH).

The club has pledged to match any and all contributions up to $50,000.

In a press release officers noted that in September 2019, Hurricane Dorian came to Grand Bahama and stayed.

“Days of rain created high waters never seen before by an island that has seen its share of hurricanes over the years. The Rand Memorial Hospital in Freeport, the only hospital on GBI to serve 50,000 island residents, did not escape Dorian’s fury.

“Today, the building repairs are almost completed, but there is still a great need for hospital equipment to replace what was damaged.”

The five Rotary Clubs on Grand Bahama with two Rotaract Clubs have created Project GBI Rx to help replace the damaged hospital equipment.

“Your donations to GBI Rx up to a total of $100,000 will be matched by a grant from the Rotary Club of Miami Foundation.

“With the endorsement of District 6990 leadership, we are asking for the support of all Rotarians and Rotary Clubs in District 6990 together with other Rotary Districts and all others in Florida and The Bahamas, to help with this emergency project now so that equipment can be purchased and delivered by the end of 2020,” the release stated.

U. S. donations should be sent to Rotary Club of Miami Foundation (please reference GBI Rx) P. O. Box43-1466, Miami, FL 33243. For confirmation purposes, the name and email address should be included. All donations will be acknowledged as received, and individuals donating $100 or more will receive a 501(c)(3) tax deduction receipt letter

Bahamian dollar donations are to go to Grand Bahama Rotary Disaster Relief Committee (GBI Rx) c/o Commonwealth Bank, Freeport Branch 21105, Account #5004317.

Pledge commitments may be sent to admin@miamirotary.org by November 30, 2020. All contributions must be received by December 20, 2020.

Past Rotary International President, Barry Rassin said appropriate health care requires "adequate facilities."

“In this era of COVOD-19, adequate hospital facilities are crucial. In Grand Bahama, Hurricane Dorian destroyed the main hospital, so they need significant assistance to get back up and running at full capacity. Rotary in Grand Bahama continues to make impactful projects and has partnered with the Rotary Club of Miami to make sure that The Rand Memorial Hospital will be able, once again, to provide quality care to all those in the community in need,” he concluded.