Rotarians disaster relief efforts impacting lives throughout the island

ASSISTANCE CONTINUE – Rotarians from the five clubs on the island continue to assists residents impacted by Hurricane Dorian back in September 2019, with much-needed supplies. Rotary International has contributed some $1.3 million in assistance since the storm’s passing. (PHOTO COURTESY OF ROTARY CLUBS IN GB)

The Rotary International organization in Grand Bahama has reportedly received over $1 million dollars in donations for Hurricane Dorian relief efforts, revealed a report during the weekly luncheon meeting on Tuesday, February 11, when members from the five clubs – Freeport, Lucaya, Sunrise, Sunset and Grand Bahama – came together for an update on their Hurricane Dorian relief and reconstruction efforts.

Rotary District Governor Lisbeth Knowles disclosed that $1.3 million in donations was received to date.

“We have received about $1.3 million so far – $700,000 and $600,000) through the Robbins Fund through our District,” she added.

The Robbins Fund, was established over 20 years ago to aid in disaster recovery efforts.

Knowles also spoke about the significance of the meeting that day. “We wanted to get all the Rotary Clubs together, they’ve been working so hard.”

She added that they wanted to show the members and volunteers exactly what their hard work has accomplished in the wake of Hurricane Dorian. The presentation included videos and vital information, including the amount of funds the clubs have received and how that money was spent.

Knowles added that there would also conduct a question and answer session during the meeting.

District Governor for Rotary District 6990 Ray Williams was among the special guests at the meeting.

He commended the Grand Bahama clubs for all the Hurricane Dorian relief initiatives over the past several months. “They (members) have done such a remarkable job.”

The Rotary Clubs on Grand Bahama have played a vital role in providing relief to residents since Hurricane Dorian made landfall on September 1, 2019.

“Our first effort was to get relief supplies over here,” Williams said.

He added that clubs are now working on the post-Dorian rebuilding stage to assist residents whose homes were damaged as a result of Dorian’s passing. “So, we can help get them into their houses and to a place where they can live again.”

To this end, Williams also acknowledged the major contributions that numerous non-profit organizations (NGOs) have made to further Rotary’s relief efforts.

He also commended the leadership from each club for their efforts. “I am just so proud, pleased and humbled.”

For the past five months post-Dorian, the organization has conducted initiatives to assist residents on the island.

The Rotary Clubs in Grand Bahama hosted its second building materials mass distribution on Friday, January 24, at the Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA).

The week after, Knowles told this daily that members have been gutting and conducting mould remediation efforts on homes in Hudson Estates and Regency Park. She added that there was also a door-to-door distribution of building materials.

Rotarians hosted the first building material distribution just before Christmas 2019 for residents in Hudson Estates.