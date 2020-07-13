Rotaract Club Freeport looks forward to increasing service

INCREASING SERVICE – Enthusiastic members of the Rotaract Club of Freeport officially began their new club year recently, on July 1, with an excited president, Kent Ward, at the helm and they are ready to increase their community service.

The Rotary International representatives are looking forward to 2020/2021, and Director of Fundraising Kinaz Rolle seems as enthusiastic as President Ward. Rolle said that members were able to achieve much, during their 2019\2020 Rotaract Year, and wish to take their initiatives and accomplishments to even higher heights this year.

“The Rotaract Club of Freeport, basically, helps out with a lot of service-based projects and assists anyway that we can within the community. We all know that we have been hit with two devastating events (Hurricane Dorian and the Coronavirus pandemic), and that hindered a lot of things that we had planned for the 2019\2020 year.

“Most of our efforts were towards assisting with hurricane relief. In most cases, we were working 20-hour days. We also did a lot of national service projects. When I say national, yes, it was with persons from other islands in The Bahamas, because we are of a part of the same district within the Rotary. We did a lot of work collaborating with groups in Nassau. We also had a community service project here in Grand Bahama and that sparked the national project initiatives,” said Rolle.

There were reach-out efforts outside of Grand Bahama as well.

“We also assisted with the Percy Rogers Home for the Age, while we were in Nassau. Also, we donated food packages to those affected by COVID-19. That was one of our many goals. We wanted to assist in feeding the community. Throughout the year, community service has been one of the biggest things about us and so, we have completed some 8,200 hours of community service.

“Another big announcement is that we are preparing to move into the Rotary family fully, as full members rather than just the Rotary Program. That was amended by laws and so, we are now fully a part of the Rotary family. And so, to those persons wanting to join the Rotaract Club, there is no age requirement to be involved with the Rotartact Club,” Rolle revealed.

In light of the restrictions put in place by the government due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the club members were unable to engage as normal. However, they recently held a retreat, which Rolle informed was quite successful.

“We had a retreat – June 26 to June 28. The retreat was something that we wanted to do, because we haven’t seen one another for some time and part of the Rotaract Club is fellowship. And so, we held the retreat for both board members and members of the club. With that we also hosted our Board Workshop. We have a Professional Development Director and we wanted to ensure that members maintained that professional development aspect within the club, making sure that everyone is up to par within the department they are working in,” he explained.

Rolle added that it was a pleasure to reunite with fellow “Rotaracters” during the retreat, which was well received by all in attendance.

Moving forward, he noted that the club will focus heavily on fundraising, which he will be responsible for.

“Our new president is big on fundraising and community service. He is actually our past Community Service Director, and that is how we were able to complete those community service hours. He is moving forward with that same attitude this year.

“We have a great team again this year and everyone is hyped and ready to go, to make this year exceptional,” said Rolle.

Serving in leadership position for 2020\2021 Rotaract Club of Freeport year are: President and Director of Community Service, Kent Ward; Vice President and Secretary, Destiny Joseph; Immediate Past President; Keturah Babb; Treasurer, Floyd Preston Smith; Director of Fundraising, Kinaz Rolle; Director of Club Services, Shantara Smith; Director of Professional Development, Deniro Anderson and Director of Public Image, Ann Marie Carroll.